Goods can still move across the Causeway after a looming border closure kicks in, but Johor residents who work in Singapore will be affected by Malaysia’s snap travel restrictions.

Malaysians working in Singapore affected by border closure, but flow of food supplies will continue: PM Lee

Singapore govt looking into financial aid for firms with workers hit by Malaysia lockdown

THE Singapore government will also work with hotel and dormitory providers to offer lower rents.

Singapore's non-oil exports up 3% in February, reversing January's drop

SINGAPORE exports were back in positive territory in February 2020, defying expectations of a slowdown led by the novel coronavirus outbreak, thanks to a growth in both electronics and non-electronics shipments.

LTA awards S$265.4m contract for 3 stations on Jurong Region Line

A JOINT venture between John Holland and McConnell Dowell South East Asia has snagged a S$265.4 million contract for the design and construction of three Jurong Region Line (JRL) stations.

Moody's places Genting Singapore's rating on review for downgrade

MOODY'S Investors Service has placed its A3 issuer rating on mainboard-listed Genting Singapore on review for a downgrade which follows Malaysia's announcement that it is restricting movement nationwide for two weeks from March 18 to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

STI continues slide, falls 1.7% on Tuesday

THE STI closed 41.24 points or 1.7 per cent lower at 2,454.53.

