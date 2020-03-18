You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Mar 18, 2020 - 6:30 PM

There will likely be a higher-than-average number of sovereign rating actions this year, due to the coronavirus outbreak’s economic impact combined with the policy responses, Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday.
Stories you might have missed

Governments will see fiscal weakness, rating downgrades due to coronavirus: Fitch Ratings

COE prices end mostly lower as coronavirus outbreak dampens demand

CERTIFICATE of entitlement (COE) premiums ended mostly lower at the latest tender Wednesday (March 18) as the coronavirus crisis dampened but did not extinguish demand for cars.

Tee Land's offeror plans to restore free float

MAINBOARD-LISTED Tee Land on Tuesday disclosed that it has lost its free float and the Singapore Exchange may suspend trading of the developer's shares at the close of the offer on March 20, 5.30pm.

Manulife US Reit inks 2 tenant-leasing agreements in the US

MANULIFE US Real Estate Investment Trust (Manulife US Reit) has secured a US real estate enterprise as a long-term tenant at its Plaza office building in Secaucus, New Jersey, it said on Wednesday.

Sakae receives letter of claim from ex-employee for S$699,724

SAKAE Holdings has received a letter of claim for S$699,724 in relation to an alleged profit-sharing agreement and alleged outstanding leave encashment of a former employee, the mainboard-listed firm said on Tuesday.

The STI today

STI reverses early session gains to end 1.2% lower on Wednesday

THE STI closed 28.91 points or 1.2 per cent lower at 2,425.62.
 

Government & Economy

Could hope for slowdown in coronavirus infections in 8-12 days: France health minister

Singapore gets food supplies despite Malaysia's virus lockdown

Taiwan to shut borders to foreigners from March 19, in bid to combat virus

108,000 Singapore workers affected by coronavirus will each receive up to S$300

Politicians 'underestimated' virus threat: EU chief

Europe races to prevent bad loan crisis with bank guarantees

