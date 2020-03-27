You are here

Fri, Mar 27, 2020 - 6:30 PM

While the economic challenge caused by the Covid-19 outbreak is very grave, the Government will do "whatever it takes" to stabilise the economy, preserve jobs and help companies stay afloat, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Friday.
PHOTO: MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION

WHILE the economic challenge caused by the Covid-19 outbreak is very grave, the Government will do "whatever it takes" to stabilise the economy, preserve jobs and help companies stay afloat, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Friday.

LARGE hotels, defined by STB as those with more than 300 rooms, appear to be the worst hit in occupancy rate at 51.4 per cent, representing a year-on-year drop of 39.5 percentage points. 

HOOQ Digital, a joint-venture company in which Singtel has an indirect 76.5 per cent effective interest, has commenced a creditors' voluntary liquidation.

IN a Facebook post, the ministry said government officers had visited more than 100 companies in the past four days, and issued 34 stop-work orders and 36 remedial orders. 

THIS is because more than 70 per cent of its base rental income comes from tenants in businesses deemed essential, a majority of which remain open during widespread lockdowns.

THE Straits Times Index (STI) gained 1.66 per cent or 41.20 points to close at 2,528.76, finishing the week up 118.02 points or 4.9 per cent.

Malaysia announces RM250b stimulus package to cushion impact of coronavirus

Singapore, South Korea affirm importance of keeping trade, supply chains open

US cancels major Philippines war games due to virus

Mar 27, 2020 06:07 PM
Kim Heng Offshore & Marine incorporates JV company and branch in Taiwan

A WHOLLY-OWNED subsidiary of Kim Heng Offshore & Marine Holdings has incorporated a joint venture (JV) company,...

Mar 27, 2020 05:46 PM
BlackGold extends cut off date for bond subscription agreement

BLACKGOLD Natural Resources is extending the cut-off date for Jinzhou Business Investment Logistics Co (JBIL) to...

Mar 27, 2020 05:37 PM
STI finishes week at 2,528.76, up 4.9%

Singapore stocks closed higher on Friday, a day after the government announced a S$48 billion relief package to...

Mar 27, 2020 05:15 PM
Malaysia: Shares close higher on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 15...

Mar 27, 2020 05:14 PM
Seoul: Shares mark best weekly gain since 2008 on stimulus hopes

[SEOUL] South Korean shares jumped on Friday to mark their best weekly gain in more than 11 years as hopes of more...

