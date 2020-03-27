While the economic challenge caused by the Covid-19 outbreak is very grave, the Government will do "whatever it takes" to stabilise the economy, preserve jobs and help companies stay afloat, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Friday.

WHILE the economic challenge caused by the Covid-19 outbreak is very grave, the Government will do "whatever it takes" to stabilise the economy, preserve jobs and help companies stay afloat, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Friday.

Singapore hotels 51% full in Feb 2020, room revenues plunge 40%: STB

LARGE hotels, defined by STB as those with more than 300 rooms, appear to be the worst hit in occupancy rate at 51.4 per cent, representing a year-on-year drop of 39.5 percentage points.

Singtel's video streaming service Hooq in liquidation

HOOQ Digital, a joint-venture company in which Singtel has an indirect 76.5 per cent effective interest, has commenced a creditors' voluntary liquidation.

MOM to enforce safe-distancing measures; firms which flout rules face stop-work order

IN a Facebook post, the ministry said government officers had visited more than 100 companies in the past four days, and issued 34 stop-work orders and 36 remedial orders.

United Hampshire US Reit says portfolio 'remains resilient' amid Covid-19 pandemic

THIS is because more than 70 per cent of its base rental income comes from tenants in businesses deemed essential, a majority of which remain open during widespread lockdowns.

STI finishes week at 2,528.76, up 4.9%

THE Straits Times Index (STI) gained 1.66 per cent or 41.20 points to close at 2,528.76, finishing the week up 118.02 points or 4.9 per cent.