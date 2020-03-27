You are here

Govt will do whatever it takes to help Singaporeans through Covid-19 outbreak: PM Lee

Fri, Mar 27, 2020 - 3:28 PM

[SINGAPORE] While the economic challenge caused by the Covid-19 outbreak is very grave, the Government will "whatever it takes" to stabilise the economy, preserve jobs and help companies stay afloat, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Friday.

"Whatever it takes to do that, we will do them," Mr Lee told reporters as he spoke on the $48.4 billion Supplementary Budget that Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat unveiled on Thursday.

"We want to see people through this; we are under no illusions that this is the end of the story because nobody can tell what lies ahead," Mr Lee said in an interview at the Istana.

He added that the Government is prepared to do more if needed down the road.

