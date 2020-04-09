You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Apr 09, 2020 - 6:30 PM

doc7a2hxfmxylk17zx9j8wf_doc6v4f0l7snvo9rmtwlkq.jpg
MAS said that the extension of the assessment period for the award of digital bank licences is to allow applicants to dedicate their resources and attention towards managing the immediate impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on their businesses.
PHOTO: SPH

Stories you might have missed

MAS delays digital bank licence results to H2 2020

MAS said that the extension of the assessment period for the award of digital bank licences is to allow applicants to dedicate their resources and attention towards managing the immediate impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on their businesses.

DBS ties up with China's Haier Group to offer digital distributor financing

THE digital financing facility is part of DBS and Haier’s regional efforts to support the liquidity needs of businesses, many of which are small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prudential to issue US$1b in 10-year notes

BRITISH life insurance and financial services company Prudential plc has priced US$1 billion worth of new notes, maturing in 2030, at 3.125 per cent.

ABS gives cash incentive to small businesses that sign up for PayNow

THE Association of Banks in Singapore will give away S$500,000 as a reward to small businesses that sign up for PayNow, in a drive to encourage greater use of digital payments to minimise community spread of Covid-19.

Citi Singapore doles out S$1,200 cash to lower-paid staff as Covid-19 aid

CITI is also providing additional benefits to its Singapore workers such as complimentary insurance coverage from AIA, as well as a preferred corporate rate for medical teleconsultation services at Whitecoat, a digital healthcare provider.

The STI today

STI recovers previous session’s losses to close 1.3% higher on Thursday

THE STI pared Wednesday’s losses in what was a rare ho-hum session by recent standards, closing 31.88 points or 1.3 per cent higher at 2,571.32.
 

Government & Economy

Millions of Indonesians get ready to travel from outbreak centre

ABS gives cash incentive to small businesses that sign up for PayNow

PM Johnson 'getting better' in intensive care as UK extends overdraft

Hong Kong tourism chief pins hopes on recovery starting by July

WHO urges virus unity after Trump attack

Robots may become heroes in war on coronavirus

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 9, 2020 06:27 PM
Companies & Markets

CFM Holdings gets go-ahead to continue operations

METAL-STAMPING firm CFM Holdings on Thursday said it has received verbal approval from the authorities to continue...

Apr 9, 2020 06:14 PM
Government & Economy

Millions of Indonesians get ready to travel from outbreak centre

[JAKARTA] Most countries around the world are battling the coronavirus pandemic with severe travel restrictions,...

Apr 9, 2020 06:09 PM
Stocks

STI recovers previous session's losses to close 1.3% higher on Thursday

SINGAPORE'S Straits Times Index (STI) pared Wednesday's losses in what was a rare ho-hum session by recent standards...

UPDATED 6 min ago
Apr 9, 2020 05:27 PM
Companies & Markets

Linus Lim appointed as CEO of Phillip Capital Management

PHILLIP Capital Management  (PCM) on Thursday said that Linus Lim has been appointed its chief executive officer,...

Apr 9, 2020 05:15 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 8.37...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.