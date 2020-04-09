MAS said that the extension of the assessment period for the award of digital bank licences is to allow applicants to dedicate their resources and attention towards managing the immediate impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on their businesses.

Stories you might have missed

MAS delays digital bank licence results to H2 2020

MAS said that the extension of the assessment period for the award of digital bank licences is to allow applicants to dedicate their resources and attention towards managing the immediate impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on their businesses.

DBS ties up with China's Haier Group to offer digital distributor financing

THE digital financing facility is part of DBS and Haier’s regional efforts to support the liquidity needs of businesses, many of which are small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prudential to issue US$1b in 10-year notes

BRITISH life insurance and financial services company Prudential plc has priced US$1 billion worth of new notes, maturing in 2030, at 3.125 per cent.

ABS gives cash incentive to small businesses that sign up for PayNow

THE Association of Banks in Singapore will give away S$500,000 as a reward to small businesses that sign up for PayNow, in a drive to encourage greater use of digital payments to minimise community spread of Covid-19.

Citi Singapore doles out S$1,200 cash to lower-paid staff as Covid-19 aid

CITI is also providing additional benefits to its Singapore workers such as complimentary insurance coverage from AIA, as well as a preferred corporate rate for medical teleconsultation services at Whitecoat, a digital healthcare provider.

The STI today

STI recovers previous session’s losses to close 1.3% higher on Thursday

THE STI pared Wednesday’s losses in what was a rare ho-hum session by recent standards, closing 31.88 points or 1.3 per cent higher at 2,571.32.

