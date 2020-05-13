From March to May, firms and individuals have received S$16 billion in government assistance to weather the Covid-19 crisis so far, as "circuit-breaker" measures cross the halfway mark, Second Minister for Finance Indranee Rajah said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

FROM March to May, firms and individuals have received S$16 billion in government assistance to weather the Covid-19 crisis so far, as "circuit-breaker" measures cross the halfway mark, Second Minister for Finance Indranee Rajah said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Temporary relief measures to also cover purchases of new homes: MinLaw

THE Ministry of Law said the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act which provides temporary relief to those unable to fulfil contractual obligations as a result of Covid-19 will now also cover options to purchase (OTPs), sale and purchase (S&P) agreements or agreements for lease (AFL) for residential property.

Complaint against HC Surgical's Julian Ong moved to SMC disciplinary tribunal

DR Ong informed HC Surgical Specialists' (HCSS) board of this development on Tuesday, HCSS said in a bourse filing on Wednesday before the market opened.

Singapore homeware retailer Iuiga gets S$10m Series A funding, to focus on Indonesia

HOMEWARE retailer Iuiga has secured S$10 million in Series A funding from the technology arm of Indonesian conglomerate Konimex Group, which will be chiefly put to growing its operations in Indonesia.

IHH Healthcare rolls out telemedicine in Singapore and other key markets

HEALTHCARE heavyweight IHH Healthcare on Wednesday said it has made telemedicine available across its key markets globally, including in Singapore, Malaysia, Turkey, India and Hong Kong.

Singapore stocks slip, 4 names dropped by MSCI

THE Straits Times Index (STI) opened at 2,573.71 before settling at 2,572.01, down 15.80 points or 0.61 per cent for the day

