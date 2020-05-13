You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, May 13, 2020 - 6:30 PM

From March to May, firms and individuals have received S$16 billion in government assistance to weather the Covid-19 crisis so far, as "circuit-breaker" measures cross the halfway mark, Second Minister for Finance Indranee Rajah said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.
Stories you might have missed

S$16b in Covid-19 support given out so far: Indranee

Temporary relief measures to also cover purchases of new homes: MinLaw

THE Ministry of Law said the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act which provides temporary relief to those unable to fulfil contractual obligations as a result of Covid-19 will now also cover options to purchase (OTPs), sale and purchase (S&P) agreements or agreements for lease (AFL) for residential property.

Complaint against HC Surgical's Julian Ong moved to SMC disciplinary tribunal

DR Ong informed HC Surgical Specialists' (HCSS) board of this development on Tuesday, HCSS said in a bourse filing on Wednesday before the market opened.

Singapore homeware retailer Iuiga gets S$10m Series A funding, to focus on Indonesia

HOMEWARE retailer Iuiga has secured S$10 million in Series A funding from the technology arm of Indonesian conglomerate Konimex Group, which will be chiefly put to growing its operations in Indonesia. 

IHH Healthcare rolls out telemedicine in Singapore and other key markets

HEALTHCARE heavyweight IHH Healthcare on Wednesday said it has made telemedicine available across its key markets globally, including in Singapore, Malaysia, Turkey, India and Hong Kong. 

Singapore stocks slip, 4 names dropped by MSCI

THE Straits Times Index (STI) opened at 2,573.71 before settling at 2,572.01, down 15.80 points or 0.61 per cent for the day
 

Muhyiddin delays confidence vote, says virus battle takes priority

New S$6m grant scheme to support Singapore fintechs

Gaming firm Razer to roll out mask vending machines in Singapore

South Korea sticks with virus lockdown rollback despite nightclub outbreak

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of Covid-19

675 new Covid-19 cases announced, including 2 Singaporeans and PRs

May 13, 2020 06:27 PM
EU won't tell airlines to leave middle seat empty as travel resumes

[BRUSSELS] The European Union's executive will say on Wednesday that airlines will not have to leave the middle seat...

May 13, 2020 06:14 PM
Genting Singapore's Q1 earnings halved; remains pessimistic for rest of year

GENTING Singapore on Tuesday saw earnings halved for the first quarter as the global coronavirus pandemic took its...

May 13, 2020 06:06 PM
May 13, 2020 06:03 PM
May 13, 2020 05:48 PM
