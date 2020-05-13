You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

IHH Healthcare rolls out telemedicine in Singapore and other key markets

Wed, May 13, 2020 - 2:00 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

HEALTHCARE heavyweight IHH Healthcare on Wednesday said it has made telemedicine available across its key markets globally, including in Singapore, Malaysia, Turkey, India and Hong Kong. 

With this rollout, patients are now able to "enjoy more convenient access to IHH's full suite of services from consultation to doorstep drug delivery, with the option for a transfer to the group's brick-and-mortar facilities if necessary", the mainboard-listed company said. 

It added that this expansion of its services is part of the group's strategy to meet evolving patient needs and is timely amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Within Singapore, IHH patients can book virtual consultations with doctors from Parkway Shenton clinics. They can do so by downloading the MyHealth Connect app and scheduling an appointment to join a teleconsult session. Thereafter, patients in Singapore will be able to retrieve their e-medical certificate through the app and collect their medication at their doorstep. 

IHH chief executive officer Kelvin Loh told The Business Times earlier this week that the group remains in good health despite the novel coronavirus outbreak and that it has seen traction for the group's telemedicine initiative. 

SEE ALSO

Healthcare giant IHH remains in good health despite pandemic

In March this year, IHH co-led a minority investment in Singapore-based telehealth startup Doctor Anywhere, as part of the startup's US$27 million Series B fundraising.

The group also previously invested in Lucence Diagnostics, which offers blood-based screening and treatment monitoring solutions for oncology patients. 

As at 1.21pm on Wednesday, shares in IHH were trading at S$1.73, up S$0.05 or 3 per cent. 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 13, 2020 12:55 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Maybank KE upgrades Wilmar to 'buy', lowers TP on palm oil uncertainty

MAYBANK Kim Eng has upgraded Wilmar International to "buy" but lowered its target price (TP) to S$4.12 from S$4.37...

May 13, 2020 12:52 PM
Garage

Uber said to be in talks to acquire Grubhub to create food delivery giant

[SAN FRANCISCO] Uber is in talks to acquire Grubhub, said three people with knowledge of the discussions, aiming to...

May 13, 2020 12:44 PM
Energy & Commodities

Kuwait tells oil buyers to load less crude on ships in June: sources

[SINGAPORE] Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) has told customers they will have to load less crude oil in June as it has...

May 13, 2020 12:42 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia's Q1 economic growth slows to 0.7%, better than forecast

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's economy grew at a slower pace of 0.7 per cent in the first quarter from a year earlier,...

May 13, 2020 12:31 PM
Companies & Markets

Complaint against HC Surgical's Julian Ong moved to SMC disciplinary tribunal

THE complaint made against surgeon Julian Ong with the Singapore Medical Council (SMC) will progress to a...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.