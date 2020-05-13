You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks slip, 4 names dropped by MSCI

Wed, May 13, 2020 - 5:48 PM
angelat@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE shares slipped on Wednesday, ahead of an address by the US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

The market appeared to be watching for comments on the US economy and various extraordinary Fed stimulus and lending programs.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index (STI) opened at 2,573.71 before settling at 2,572.01, down 15.80 points or 0.61 per cent for the day. A total of 2.2 billion securities, worth S$1.6 billion, were traded.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) saw trading in the rights for its mandatory convertible bonds (MCBs) open at S$0.001 and hitting S$0.019, before closing at S$0.005. Meanwhile, SIA's rights traded in a range from S$0.95 to S$1.11, and settled at S$0.95. SIA closed at S$4, down 29 Singapore cents.

Only one stock, Mapletree Logistics Trust, will be added to the MSCI Singapore Index on May 29 following a review. Four will be deleted - ComfortDelGro Corporation, Sats, Sembcorp Industries and Singapore Press Holdings. The four latter stocks fell while MLT ended the day up 2.2 per cent at S$1.83.

SEE ALSO

Singapore shares fall at Wednesday’s open tracking Wall St retreat; STI down 0.5%

James Ashley, head of international market strategy at Goldman Sachs’ strategic advisory solutions team, said investors are seeing a dichotomy between the bullish views in the market and the ongoing output of bad economic data. He warned that the prospect for recovery may be uneven.

“The latest IMF forecast showed negative growth for all major economies but with different magnitudes. Investors should be selective on their country exposure and expect between weeks to several months of challenging macro news.

“It will be a long time to get back to normal and we shouldn’t assume recovery to be linear. Even after the recovery, we are looking at a lower growth, lower interest rate, and lower inflation environment,” Mr Ashley said.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 13, 2020 06:14 PM
Companies & Markets

Genting Singapore's Q1 earnings halved; remains pessimistic for rest of year

GENTING Singapore on Tuesday saw earnings halved for the first quarter as the global coronavirus pandemic took its...

May 13, 2020 06:06 PM
Government & Economy

Muhyiddin delays confidence vote, says virus battle takes priority

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will not face a confidence vote on May 18 as earlier...

May 13, 2020 06:03 PM
Government & Economy

New S$6m grant scheme to support Singapore fintechs

A NEW S$6 million grant scheme to support Singapore fintech firms has been collectively rolled out by the Monetary...

May 13, 2020 05:12 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 17.20...

May 13, 2020 05:07 PM
Companies & Markets

POSB sees migrant worker account openings surge amid virus outbreak

DBS’s POSB has recorded a jump of almost four times in the number of account openings for migrant workers in the...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.