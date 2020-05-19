You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, May 19, 2020 - 6:30 PM

The US-based firm will also lay off about 3,000 more people globally and stop some of its investments unrelated to its core businesses of ride hailing and delivery.
Uber to close Asia-Pacific HQ in Singapore as virus impact worsens

THE US-based firm will also lay off about 3,000 more people globally and stop some of its investments unrelated to its core businesses of ride hailing and delivery.

AEM, UTAC to co-develop new test systems for CMOS image sensor products

ACCORDING to both companies, CMOS image sensor products are estimated to grow significantly for the foreseeable future, due to growing demand from the security, automotive safety, autonomous vehicles and industrial application fields.

GuocoLand obtains S$730m green loan for Tan Quee Lan development

PROCEEDS from the loan will go towards financing the project, including efforts in sustainable development, water and energy conservation, as well as adopting immersive urban greenery and landscaping.

LCH clears first SORA derivatives trade

GLOBAL clearing house LCH has cleared the first Sing-dollar interest rate swaps referencing the Singapore Overnight Rate Average (SORA), it said on Tuesday.

Surbana Jurong clarifies involvement in setting up Singapore Expo care facility

THE company was responding to social media posts that it said had "unfairly subjected" it to "unfounded accusations of profiteering and corruption". 

The STI today

Singapore shares close 1.7% higher

THE key Straits Times Index jumped 42.05 points or 1.66 per cent to finish at 2,581.33.
 

Government & Economy

Hong Kong extends gathering ban to Tiananmen anniversary

China offers farmers cash to give up wildlife trade

Companies fear protracted slump: World Economic Forum

UK announces new post-Brexit global tariff regime

China mulls targeting Australian wine and dairy on coronavirus spat

451 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, taking total to 28,794

May 19, 2020 06:10 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong extends gathering ban to Tiananmen anniversary

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong on Tuesday extended anti-virus measures limiting public gatherings until June 4, a move that...

May 19, 2020 06:06 PM
Companies & Markets

Ho Bee Land credits 'strategic' portfolio for cushion against Covid-19 impact

MAINBOARD-LISTED developer Ho Bee Land said on Tuesday that the firm is "not as badly affected" by the virus...

May 19, 2020 05:56 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares close 1.7% higher

THE Singapore bourse continued to trade on an optimistic path on Tuesday, with sentiments lifted by vaccine hopes...

May 19, 2020 05:50 PM
Consumer

Sony to take full control of listed financial arm for 400b yen

[TOKYO] Sony Corp said on Tuesday it will turn its listed financial arm, Sony Financial Holdings, into a wholly...

May 19, 2020 05:23 PM
Transport

European auto market hit by record sales plunge

[PARIS] Europe's auto market suffered a record plunge in April according to sector data released on Tuesday, and is...

