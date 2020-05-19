The US-based firm will also lay off about 3,000 more people globally and stop some of its investments unrelated to its core businesses of ride hailing and delivery.

Uber to close Asia-Pacific HQ in Singapore as virus impact worsens

AEM, UTAC to co-develop new test systems for CMOS image sensor products

ACCORDING to both companies, CMOS image sensor products are estimated to grow significantly for the foreseeable future, due to growing demand from the security, automotive safety, autonomous vehicles and industrial application fields.

GuocoLand obtains S$730m green loan for Tan Quee Lan development

PROCEEDS from the loan will go towards financing the project, including efforts in sustainable development, water and energy conservation, as well as adopting immersive urban greenery and landscaping.

LCH clears first SORA derivatives trade

GLOBAL clearing house LCH has cleared the first Sing-dollar interest rate swaps referencing the Singapore Overnight Rate Average (SORA), it said on Tuesday.

Surbana Jurong clarifies involvement in setting up Singapore Expo care facility

THE company was responding to social media posts that it said had "unfairly subjected" it to "unfounded accusations of profiteering and corruption".

The STI today

Singapore shares close 1.7% higher

THE key Straits Times Index jumped 42.05 points or 1.66 per cent to finish at 2,581.33.

