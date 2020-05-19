AEM, UTAC to co-develop new test systems for CMOS image sensor products

MAINBOARD-LISTED AEM Holdings and Singapore-headquartered UTAC Holdings on Tuesday announced a plan to jointly develop next-generation, cost-effective test system solutions for complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) image sensor products.

CMOS image sensors provide the camera function in electronics such as smartphones, cars and CCTVs.

AEM provides advanced chip testing solutions, while UTAC has been offering CMOS image sensor assembly and test services in Singapore for many years.

According to both companies, CMOS image sensor products are estimated to grow significantly for the foreseeable future, due to growing demand from the security, automotive safety, autonomous vehicles and industrial application fields.

AEM president Chandran Nair said the collaboration would provide semiconductor companies with cost-effective, application-specific test solutions that are scalable and adaptable for future product lines.

The partnership also "sets the foundation for increased cooperation and future growth for both companies", he added.

Economic Development Board senior vice-president and head of semiconductors Terence Gan said collaborations, such as the one between AEM and UTAC, would "enable Singapore to harness the talents of both semiconductor manufacturers and local suppliers, and to remain one of the world's top semiconductor hubs".

AEM shares were trading at S$3.07 as at 11.14am on Tuesday, up S$0.05 or 1.7 per cent.