You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

AEM, UTAC to co-develop new test systems for CMOS image sensor products

Tue, May 19, 2020 - 11:54 AM
rchia@sph.com.sgRachelChiaBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED AEM Holdings and Singapore-headquartered UTAC Holdings on Tuesday announced a plan to jointly develop next-generation, cost-effective test system solutions for complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) image sensor products.

CMOS image sensors provide the camera function in electronics such as smartphones, cars and CCTVs.

AEM provides advanced chip testing solutions, while UTAC has been offering CMOS image sensor assembly and test services in Singapore for many years.

According to both companies, CMOS image sensor products are estimated to grow significantly for the foreseeable future, due to growing demand from the security, automotive safety, autonomous vehicles and industrial application fields.

AEM president Chandran Nair said the collaboration would provide semiconductor companies with cost-effective, application-specific test solutions that are scalable and adaptable for future product lines.

SEE ALSO

Broker's take: DBS downgrades AEM Holdings to 'hold' on limited upside, economic uncertainty

The partnership also "sets the foundation for increased cooperation and future growth for both companies", he added.

Economic Development Board senior vice-president and head of semiconductors Terence Gan said collaborations, such as the one between AEM and UTAC, would "enable Singapore to harness the talents of both semiconductor manufacturers and local suppliers, and to remain one of the world's top semiconductor hubs".

AEM shares were trading at S$3.07 as at 11.14am on Tuesday, up S$0.05 or 1.7 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 19, 2020 11:50 AM
Banking & Finance

Australian dollar buoyed by reopening hopes, but resistance looms

[SYDNEY] The Australian and New Zealand dollars hung onto hefty gains on Tuesday as progress on reopening the global...

May 19, 2020 11:48 AM
Government & Economy

India coronavirus infections surge past 100,000, deaths top 3,000

[BENGALURU] The number of coronavirus cases in India surged past 100,000 on Tuesday, with the rate of growth of new...

May 19, 2020 11:46 AM
Government & Economy

Trump threatens permanent freeze on WHO funding in 30 days

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump threatened Monday to permanently freeze US funding to the World Health...

May 19, 2020 11:45 AM
Banking & Finance

AmEx says employees can work from home through 2020

[BENGALURU] American Express Co employees that are able to work from home should continue to do so for the rest of...

May 19, 2020 11:40 AM
Stocks

Asia: Vaccine hope and easing of lockdowns fuel stocks rally

[HONG KONG] Hopes for a vaccine to treat coronavirus and a further easing of lockdown measures around the world...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.