Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Jun 15, 2020 - 6:30 PM

Singapore's employment landscape in the first quarter of 2020 performed worse than expected, with total employment declining by 25,600, the largest quarterly contraction on record.
Singapore's total employment in Q1 sees largest quarterly contraction on record: MOM

SINGAPORE'S employment landscape in the first quarter of 2020 performed worse than expected, with total employment declining by 25,600, the largest quarterly contraction on record.

Singapore private home sales rebound 75.5% in May

DEVELOPERS in Singapore sold 486 new private homes in May, a sharp 75.5 per cent rebound from 277 in April, as stay-at-home buyers became more confident of committing to a purchase during the "circuit breaker".

Private-sector economists expect Singapore economy to contract 5.8% this year

THE Covid-19 pandemic has sent expectations south since the previous quarterly survey sent out in February, when the median forecast by respondents was for full-year GDP growth of 0.6 per cent.

CMT to give additional rental relief to SME tenants

THIS is on top of rental waivers or deferrals it is giving qualifying SME tenants for June, following the passing of amendments to the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act on Friday.

OCBC to hire more than 3,000 people this year

ABOUT seven in ten of these jobs are full-time roles across the banking group's entities, such as OCBC Bank, OCBC Securities, its private-banking subsidiary Bank of Singapore as well as its insurance arm Great Eastern.

Digital bank Tonik raises US$21m in Series A funding

THE funding round also saw "significant participation" from previous investors Insignia Ventures Partners and Credence Partners, the company said on Monday.

The STI today

STI closes 2.64% lower at 2,613.88 on Monday

THE Straits Times Index (STI) fell 70.75 points or 2.64 per cent to 2,613.88 on Monday in a third straight day of losses after a rise in new coronavirus infections globally stoked fears that lockdowns might be re-imposed.

Government & Economy

Beijing reinstates curbs as coronavirus resurfaces

China to handle some Hong Kong national security cases: official

214 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including 3 in the community

Egypt to reopen airports, resume beach tourism from July 1

Indonesia's trade surplus larger than forecast as imports slump

English shops, attractions to reopen as virus lockdown eased

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 15, 2020 06:19 PM
Government & Economy

Beijing reinstates curbs as coronavirus resurfaces

[BEIJING] Several districts of the Chinese capital put up security checkpoints, closed schools and ordered people to...

Jun 15, 2020 06:14 PM
Consumer

Relief for Paris restaurants as virus lockdown ends

[PARIS] Restaurant and cafe owners in Paris cheered their chance to get back to business Monday after the government...

Jun 15, 2020 06:00 PM
Stocks

STI closes 2.64% lower at 2,613.88 on Monday

THE Straits Times Index (STI) fell 70.75 points or 2.64 per cent to 2,613.88 on Monday in a third straight day of...

Jun 15, 2020 05:24 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 47.19...

Jun 15, 2020 04:39 PM
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin drops below US$9,000 level for the first time since May

[HONG KONG] Bitcoin slid below US$9,000 on Monday for the first time since May, joining a downdraft in global...

