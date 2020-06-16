Grab will be laying off about 360 employees due to financial pressures arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Grab to cut 5% of workforce amid Covid-19 pressures

SUPER-APP player Grab will be laying off about 360 employees due to financial pressures arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, chief executive officer (CEO) Anthony Tan said in a note to employees on Tuesday morning.

Singapore retains top spot in global competitiveness ranking

ACCORDING to the 2020 Institute for Management Development (IMD) World Competitiveness Ranking, Singapore's win came on the back of its strong economic performance.

Changi Airport T5 construction to be 'paused' for at least 2 years, says Khaw

TRANSPORT Minister Khaw Boon Wan said the government is currently carrying out a study of how the aviation sector will change, and that the design of T5 will be changed to take into account new safety requirements.

CapitaLand receives Singapore's first SORA-based loan from OCBC

THIS is a milestone in the industry’s transition towards adopting SORA as the new interest rate benchmark for the Singapore dollar cash and derivatives markets.

Hyflux appoints new lead independent director

HYFLUX said Hong Pian Tee's experience and areas of expertise since 1977 are in corporate advisory, financial reconstruction and corporate insolvencies.

The STI today

STI snaps three-day losing streak to close 2.03% higher on Tuesday

THE Straits Times Index (STI) rose 52.97 points or 2.03 per cent to 2,666.85 on Tuesday.