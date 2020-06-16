You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Jun 16, 2020 - 6:30 PM

doc7b1fwantlmurg5glfzh_doc7b1cf6ealjme5jzkn4d.jpg
Grab will be laying off about 360 employees due to financial pressures arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Grab to cut 5% of workforce amid Covid-19 pressures

SUPER-APP player Grab will be laying off about 360 employees due to financial pressures arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, chief executive officer (CEO) Anthony Tan said in a note to employees on Tuesday morning.

Singapore retains top spot in global competitiveness ranking

ACCORDING to the 2020 Institute for Management Development (IMD) World Competitiveness Ranking, Singapore's win came on the back of its strong economic performance.

Changi Airport T5 construction to be 'paused' for at least 2 years, says Khaw

TRANSPORT Minister Khaw Boon Wan said the government is currently carrying out a study of how the aviation sector will change, and that the design of T5 will be changed to take into account new safety requirements.

CapitaLand receives Singapore's first SORA-based loan from OCBC

THIS is a milestone in the industry’s transition towards adopting SORA as the new interest rate benchmark for the Singapore dollar cash and derivatives markets.

Hyflux appoints new lead independent director

HYFLUX said Hong Pian Tee's experience and areas of expertise since 1977 are in corporate advisory, financial reconstruction and corporate insolvencies.

The STI today

STI snaps three-day losing streak to close 2.03% higher on Tuesday

THE Straits Times Index (STI) rose 52.97 points or 2.03 per cent to 2,666.85 on Tuesday.

 

Government & Economy

Self-service buffet lines suspended even as dining-in is set to resume

Beijing accuses India of crossing border, 'attacking personnel'

Singapore firms made 110,000 hotline calls about safe-distancing measures

151 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including 2 in the community

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 16, 2020 06:14 PM
Companies & Markets

Swiber Holdings' judicial managers ask for six-month extension

EMBATTLED offshore support vessel owner Swiber Holdings could have its time under judicial management extended once...

Jun 16, 2020 06:00 PM
Garage

Lucence, A*Star develop Covid-19 saliva sampling kit that inactivates virus in 45s

MOLECULAR diagnostics company Lucence and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) have developed a...

Jun 16, 2020 05:54 PM
Stocks

THE Straits Times Index (STI) rose 52.97 points or 2.03 per cent to 2,666.85 on Tuesday, snapping a three-day losing...

Jun 16, 2020 05:35 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 18.88...

Jun 16, 2020 05:33 PM
Government & Economy

SELF-service buffet lines will stay suspended even as dining-in resumes this Friday, as Singapore...

