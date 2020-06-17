The fall, following a 9.7 per cent rise in April, was due mainly to a decline in non-electronics exports.

Stories you might have missed

Singapore NODX falls 4.5% in May on decline in non-electronics exports

NON-OIL domestic exports (NODX) in Singapore finally succumbed to the Covid-19 pandemic to post a 4.5 per cent drop year on year in May, after four straight months of growth.

HSBC Singapore will not be affected by layoffs this year

HSBC Singapore told The Business Times that the Republic remains a growth market for HSBC, and it will continue to hire talent to push ahead with its ambition to be “the leading international bank”.

Singapore ranks 2nd in Asia, 18th worldwide for ease of doing business: report

SINGAPORE lost out to Hong Kong for the top Asia spot on this year's Global Business Complexity Index, released as part of a report by business administration support services firm TMF Group.

Furniture retail startup Fabelio raises US$9m in Series C1 round

THIS brings its total funding raised to more than US$20 million, the startup said in a statement.

Pioneer, Merdeka Generation seniors to get S$255m in MediSave top-ups in July

FOR their July top-up, Merdeka Generation seniors will receive S$200, while Pioneer Generation seniors will receive between S$200 and S$800.

The STI today

STI closes 0.1% higher on Wednesday on mixed signals

THE Straits Times Index (STI) finished 2.77 points or 0.1 per cent higher at 2,669.62.