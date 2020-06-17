You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Jun 17, 2020 - 6:30 PM

The fall, following a 9.7 per cent rise in April, was due mainly to a decline in non-electronics exports.
Singapore NODX falls 4.5% in May on decline in non-electronics exports

NON-OIL domestic exports (NODX) in Singapore finally succumbed to the Covid-19 pandemic to post a 4.5 per cent drop year on year in May, after four straight months of growth.

HSBC Singapore will not be affected by layoffs this year

HSBC Singapore told The Business Times that the Republic remains a growth market for HSBC, and it will continue to hire talent to push ahead with its ambition to be “the leading international bank”.

Singapore ranks 2nd in Asia, 18th worldwide for ease of doing business: report

SINGAPORE lost out to Hong Kong for the top Asia spot on this year's Global Business Complexity Index, released as part of a report by business administration support services firm TMF Group.

Furniture retail startup Fabelio raises US$9m in Series C1 round

THIS brings its total funding raised to more than US$20 million, the startup said in a statement.

Pioneer, Merdeka Generation seniors to get S$255m in MediSave top-ups in July

FOR their July top-up, Merdeka Generation seniors will receive S$200, while Pioneer Generation seniors will receive between S$200 and S$800.

STI closes 0.1% higher on Wednesday on mixed signals

THE Straits Times Index (STI) finished 2.77 points or 0.1 per cent higher at 2,669.62.

China extraditions possible under new security law in Hong Kong

Europe's wage schemes shielded households from most income losses

South Korea to tighten property curbs as home prices surge

Singapore sees 247 new Covid-19 cases, including 5 in the community

Japan eyes high-skilled foreign workers for financial sector

Taiwan to ease virus border controls to let in some business people

Jun 17, 2020 06:20 PM
Marina Bay Sands mall re-opening limited to loyalty customers only

THE mall at Marina Bay Sands will be open only to loyalty programme members when retail operations start again on...

Jun 17, 2020 05:40 PM
STI closes 0.1% higher on Wednesday on mixed signals

LOCAL shares clawed back early losses on Wednesday to close slightly higher as traders welcomed Tuesday's findings...

UPDATED 25 min ago
Jun 17, 2020 05:32 PM
Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 8.61...

Jun 17, 2020 04:50 PM
China extraditions possible under new security law in Hong Kong

[HONG KONG] China's planned national security law for Hong Kong could allow for extraditions to the mainland, the...

Jun 17, 2020 04:34 PM
TikTok owner ByteDance Q1 revenue soars to around 40b yuan: sources

[BEIJING] Beijing-based ByteDance, the privately owned operator of short video app TikTok, booked around 40 billion...

