Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Jun 30, 2020 - 6:30 PM

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat made the move from Tampines GRC to East Coast GRC where the PAP is expected to see a tough fight against the Workers' Party.
PHOTO: REUTERS

GE2020: DPM Heng moves to East Coast GRC; first three-cornered GRC fight in Pasir Ris-Punggol

DEPUTY Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat's move from Tampines GRC to East Coast GRC; the first multi-cornered fight for a group representation constituency (GRC); and two new People's Action Party (PAP) candidates standing in single seats were among the surprises at Nomination Day on Tuesday, as political parties confirmed their slates for the July 10 General Election.

Wirecard to assess Singapore services amid parent's insolvency filing in Germany

WIRECARD has told Singapore regulators it is "assessing" if it can continue providing services in the Republic, with the parent of the German fintech collapsing into insolvency this month after admitting that 1.9 billion euros (S$2.98 billion) in cash on its balance sheet is likely non-existent, amid ongoing investigations into wide-scale accounting fraud.

Singapore bank lending falls for third straight month in May: MAS data

BANK lending in Singapore fell 0.6 per cent in May from a month ago on the back of broad weakness across all segments, preliminary data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore showed on Tuesday. 

URA launches Jalan Anak Bukit site under dual-envelope tender

THE 3.22 hectare site, which is on the confirmed list of the first-half 2020 government land sales programme, can potentially yield about 845 private homes and generate up to 1.04 million square feet of gross floor area.

The STI today

Singapore shares rise on better economic data, STI up 0.6%

THE Straits Times Index (STI) ended the day at 2,589.91 points, up 15.81 points or 0.6 per cent.

Government & Economy

After pandemic, US senators want review of drug supply chain

Indonesia reports US$850m in factory investments, says billions committed

Thai economy seen hitting bottom in Q2: central bank

US not on EU's 'safe' travel list, diplomats say

Dubai World pays US$8.2b early to complete debt revamp

Lower electricity bills as tariffs to fall 15% for next 3 months

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 30, 2020 06:32 PM
Companies & Markets

Vividthree cancels proposed S$1.9m placement

VIVIDTHREE Holdings is no longer proceeding with a proposed ordinary share placement that was to have given it S$1.9...

Jun 30, 2020 06:24 PM
Government & Economy

After pandemic, US senators want review of drug supply chain

[WASHINGTON] Republican and Democratic US senators called for a government analysis of foreign influence in the US...

Jun 30, 2020 06:11 PM
SME

PIL's S. S. Teo steps down as business federation chairman, Workforce Singapore chair Lim Ming Yan takes over

PACIFIC International Lines (PIL) managing director Teo Siong Seng, known in shipping circles as S. S. Teo, has...

Jun 30, 2020 06:11 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia reports US$850m in factory investments, says billions committed

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's investment board on Tuesday said seven companies would soon relocate factories to the South-...

Jun 30, 2020 06:00 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares rise on better economic data, STI up 0.6%

SINGAPORE shares ended in positive territory on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street’s overnight gains on the back of...

