You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
GE2020: DPM Heng moves to East Coast GRC; first three-cornered GRC fight in Pasir Ris-Punggol
DEPUTY Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat's move from Tampines GRC to East Coast GRC; the first multi-cornered fight for a group representation constituency (GRC); and two new People's Action Party (PAP) candidates standing in single seats were among the surprises at Nomination Day on Tuesday, as political parties confirmed their slates for the July 10 General Election.
- NCMP scheme is not solution for alternative voice in Parliament, says WP's Dennis Tan
- RP gives way to PSP to avoid three-cornered fight in Yio Chu Kang SMC
- Three-way fight in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC
- PAP's West Coast team led by ministers S Iswaran, Desmond Lee up against Tan Cheng Bock's PSP
- Battleground at Aljunied GRC heats up as WP defends turf against PAP
- Potong Pasir, MacPherson and Mountbatten SMCs set for straight fights
- PAP to face off against Peoples Voice in Jalan Besar GRC
- Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, Bukit-Panjang SMC to see straight fights
Wirecard to assess Singapore services amid parent's insolvency filing in Germany
WIRECARD has told Singapore regulators it is "assessing" if it can continue providing services in the Republic, with the parent of the German fintech collapsing into insolvency this month after admitting that 1.9 billion euros (S$2.98 billion) in cash on its balance sheet is likely non-existent, amid ongoing investigations into wide-scale accounting fraud.
Singapore bank lending falls for third straight month in May: MAS data
BANK lending in Singapore fell 0.6 per cent in May from a month ago on the back of broad weakness across all segments, preliminary data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore showed on Tuesday.
URA launches Jalan Anak Bukit site under dual-envelope tender
THE 3.22 hectare site, which is on the confirmed list of the first-half 2020 government land sales programme, can potentially yield about 845 private homes and generate up to 1.04 million square feet of gross floor area.
The STI today
Singapore shares rise on better economic data, STI up 0.6%
THE Straits Times Index (STI) ended the day at 2,589.91 points, up 15.81 points or 0.6 per cent.
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes