URA launches Jalan Anak Bukit site under dual-envelope tender

URA has launched for sale a commercial and residential site along Jalan Anak Bukit, near Beauty World MRT Station, under a dual-envelope tender system.

THE Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has launched for sale a commercial and residential site along Jalan Anak Bukit, near Beauty World MRT Station, under a dual-envelope tender system.

The 3.22 hectare site, which is on the confirmed list of the first-half 2020 government land sales programme, can potentially yield about 845 private homes. It can generate up to 1.04 million square feet of gross floor area.

URA will offer a longer tender period of nine months for developers to make their assessment and prepare the tender submission in view of the ongoing Covid-19 situation. The tender for this site will close at noon on March 30, 2021.

Under the concept-and-price tender approach, bidders are required to submit their concept proposals and tender prices separately. The concept proposals will first be evaluated against a set of criteria specified in the tender; the three broad categories of the evaluation criteria are: quality of design concept, quality of public realm, and the track record of the developer and design teams.

URA said that "only compelling concept proposals" will be shortlisted to proceed to the second stage of evaluation, which will be based on price only. "Tenderers are encouraged to propose quality concepts that are closely aligned with the planning vision for the site, while submitting a competitively-priced bid," it added.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

"Located within one of Singapore’s endearing identity nodes, the Beauty World precinct is envisioned to be a green urban village that will be a centre of community life and southern gateway into Bukit Timah’s nature attractions," URA said.

With the completion of the Coast-to-Coast trail, upcoming completion of the Rail Corridor and Rifle Range Nature Park, as well as the new public and private development projects in the area, the sale of this site for a mixed-use integrated transport hub will further spur the rejuvenation of Beauty World, inject vibrancy into the area and enhance the overall commuting experience with convenient connection between the Downtown Line and bus services.

"The vision is for the... site to be a distinctive development and identity marker for the Beauty World precinct when completed. It is envisaged to offer a lushly landscaped and attractive living environment that is well connected to the surrounding nature attractions. It should include thoughtfully-designed public spaces and pedestrian networks that are well integrated with transport and community uses," the URA said in a statement on Tuesday.

In line with the vision, URA said it has adopted a concept-and-price tender approach to shortlist "quality development concepts that are attractive and respond well to the surrounding context, with meaningful integration of amenities connected through a seamless network of pedestrian-friendly streets and well-designed public spaces".