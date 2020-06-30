You are here

Wirecard to assess Singapore services amid parent's insolvency filing in Germany

Tue, Jun 30, 2020 - 2:02 PM
WIRECARD has informed the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) that it is assessing its ability to provide services in the Republic in light of an insolvency filing in Germany by its parent company Wirecard AG.

Wirecard's primary business activities in Singapore are to process payments for merchants and help companies issue pre-paid cards.

Credit card payments at merchants using the company's services and usage of pre-paid cards issued by Wirecard will be affected if it ceases operations in Singapore, MAS said in a media statement on Tuesday.

MAS said it expects Wirecard to promptly notify customers in advance of any disruption to their services. It added that alternative e-payment service providers such as Nets, PayNow and SGQR are available to merchants.

Meanwhile, the central bank said Wirecard's entities in Singapore have complied with MAS's directions to hold customers' funds in segregated accounts with banks in the Republic, adding that "it is closely monitoring the operations of Wirecard".

On Monday, MAS said the Singapore police is conducting a criminal probe into Wirecard's Singapore operations since February 2019. The central bank and the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority are collaborating with the Commercial Affairs Department to scrutinise other possible aspects of the case.

