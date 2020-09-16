You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Sep 16, 2020

To emerge stronger from the current crisis, Singapore will need to strengthen its global connections, innovate and digitalise, and ensure inclusive digital growth in all segments of society, said Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran on Wednesday.
Global connections, digitalisation crucial for Singapore to emerge stronger from pandemic: Iswaran

GIVING the keynote address at the virtual DBS Digital Day 2020, Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran noted that Singapore navigated through past crises like the Asian financial crisis, Sars and the global financial crisis by capitalising on its strong foundations and adapting swiftly and decisively.

Teckwah directors recommend shareholders accept privatisation bid

THE independent directors of Teckwah Industrial Corporation are recommending shareholders accept a voluntary conditional cash offer of S$0.65 per share from Clementine Investments, which is looking to take the mainboard-listed packaging, printing and logistics firm private.

Wilmar gets final registration approval for China IPO, eyes listing in mid-October

YIHAI Kerry Arawana (YKA), the Chinese unit of Wilmar International, has received final registration approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission for its listing on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange's ChiNext Board.

Propnex to roll out S$7.3m career enhancement package for agents

THE package includes S$3.05 million spending on digital transformation tools, S$2.95 million in training subsidies, and S$1.3 million to support agents' expenses in upgrading their real estate skills and activities.

Q&M unit gets lab licence to conduct testing services for Covid-19

A SUBSIDIARY of Q&M Dental Group has been granted a healthcare institution licence from the Ministry of Health to operate a clinical laboratory to conduct SARS-CoV-2 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing services for Covid-19. 

The STI today

Singapore stocks end Wednesday higher, STI climbs 0.78 per cent to 2,505.15

THE Straits Times Index (STI) finished 19.32 points or 0.78 per cent higher at 2,505.15.

 

Government & Economy

World economic slump won't be as sharp as OECD previously feared

Asset managers, companies lagging in Libor transition: HK regulator

EU chief executive unveils blueprint to get Europe back on its feet

China's private firms and manufacturers are investing again

27 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with two in the community

UK inflation sinks to 0.2% on virus stimulus

Sep 16, 2020 06:25 PM
Consumer

Amazon plans to put 1,000 warehouses in US neighbourhoods

[SEATTLE] Amazon.com plans to open 1,000 small delivery hubs in cities and suburbs all over the US, according to...

Sep 16, 2020 06:09 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks end Wednesday higher, STI climbs 0.78 per cent to 2,505.15

SINGAPORE stocks ended higher on Wednesday, ahead of the US Fed policy meeting and amid optimistic rhetoric about...

Sep 16, 2020 06:08 PM
Banking & Finance

KKR raises over US$11b in Asia fund

[HONG KONG] Private equity powerhouse KKR & Co has raised over US$11 billion after the first-close of its fourth...

Sep 16, 2020 05:56 PM
Life & Culture

T-rex skeleton could fetch record price at New York auction

[NEW YORK] The skeleton of a 12m dinosaur nicknamed "Stan", one of the most complete Tyrannosaurus rex specimens...

Sep 16, 2020 05:49 PM
Government & Economy

World economic slump won't be as sharp as OECD previously feared

[PARIS] The global economic slump won't be as sharp as previously feared this year, though the recovery is losing...

