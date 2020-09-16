To emerge stronger from the current crisis, Singapore will need to strengthen its global connections, innovate and digitalise, and ensure inclusive digital growth in all segments of society, said Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran on Wednesday.

GIVING the keynote address at the virtual DBS Digital Day 2020, Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran noted that Singapore navigated through past crises like the Asian financial crisis, Sars and the global financial crisis by capitalising on its strong foundations and adapting swiftly and decisively.

Teckwah directors recommend shareholders accept privatisation bid

THE independent directors of Teckwah Industrial Corporation are recommending shareholders accept a voluntary conditional cash offer of S$0.65 per share from Clementine Investments, which is looking to take the mainboard-listed packaging, printing and logistics firm private.

Wilmar gets final registration approval for China IPO, eyes listing in mid-October

YIHAI Kerry Arawana (YKA), the Chinese unit of Wilmar International, has received final registration approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission for its listing on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange's ChiNext Board.

Propnex to roll out S$7.3m career enhancement package for agents

THE package includes S$3.05 million spending on digital transformation tools, S$2.95 million in training subsidies, and S$1.3 million to support agents' expenses in upgrading their real estate skills and activities.

Q&M unit gets lab licence to conduct testing services for Covid-19

A SUBSIDIARY of Q&M Dental Group has been granted a healthcare institution licence from the Ministry of Health to operate a clinical laboratory to conduct SARS-CoV-2 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing services for Covid-19.

Singapore stocks end Wednesday higher, STI climbs 0.78 per cent to 2,505.15

THE Straits Times Index (STI) finished 19.32 points or 0.78 per cent higher at 2,505.15.