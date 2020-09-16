You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Global connections, digitalisation crucial for Singapore to emerge stronger from pandemic: Iswaran

Wed, Sep 16, 2020 - 1:06 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

rk_Iswaran_160920.jpg
To emerge stronger from the current crisis, Singapore will need to strengthen its global connections, innovate and digitalise, and ensure inclusive digital growth in all segments of society, said Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran on Wednesday.
PHOTO: GOV.SG

TO emerge stronger from the current crisis, Singapore will need to strengthen its global connections, innovate and digitalise, and ensure inclusive digital growth in all segments of society, said Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran on Wednesday.

Giving the keynote address at the virtual DBS Digital Day 2020, which was centred on the theme "Transform Tomorrow, Today", he noted that Singapore navigated through past crises like the Asian financial crisis, Sars and the global financial crisis by capitalising on its strong foundations and adapting swiftly and decisively.

"Singapore has been a consistent advocate for an open and integrated global economy," Mr Iswaran said. "While the pandemic has prompted some countries to look inwards, we believe that a more effective way to build resilience is through openness and greater diversification."

The Singapore government will enhance its support for businesses to capitalise on the country's status as a global hub, with efforts like its 25 free trade agreements that give local firms preferential access to economies representing more than 85 per cent of global gross domestic product.

It is also building up its international network of digital partnerships to establish common frameworks, standards and rules for digital trade that will enable seamless connectivity between international partners.

SEE ALSO

Propnex to roll out S$7.3m career enhancement package for agents

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

While immediate challenges posed by the pandemic have forced many businesses to shift online at unprecedented rates, the digitalisation journey should not stop there. Mr Iswaran urged businesses to look at the long-term benefits of deepening their digital capabilities, such as access to global markets for suppliers, solutions and customers and innovation opportunities through emerging technologies and data.

"Businesses should therefore seize this opportunity to reorganise their resources, revamp their models and redesign customer engagement," he said.

The government is fast-tracking innovation efforts through a series of National Innovation Challenges, to come up with products, services and business models that will help sectors recover from the crisis. Funding support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to adopt digital solutions and expand their overseas reach has been increased through the SMEs Go Digital, Digital Resilience Bonus and Grow Digital programmes.

With increased demands on Singapore's digital infrastructure, the development of a secure and resilient 5G network will be crucial to the digital economy, and Singapore is on track to offer nationwide 5G coverage by 2025, Mr Iswaran said.

Finally, businesses must ensure that they equip their employees with tech-related skills and invest in tech talent to boost competitiveness. They can do so through partnerships with the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), which has worked with DBS under a Company-Led Training programme to train more than 240 professionals in digital skills like data analytics and cloud computing since 2013.

DBS is also participating in IMDA's TechSkills Accelerator Mid-career Advance programme this year, and has recruited 13 mid-career professionals to help them transition into new opportunities.

The elderly and vulnerable are receiving extra help to bridge the digital divide, with the SG Digital Office set up in June to teach seniors digital skills and encourage stallholders to adopt e-payments. DBS has partnered the government on some of these initiatives, helping to train seniors in e-payment skills and donating to efforts to provide digital tools and broadband connectivity for low-income families.

"How well we emerge from this crisis will depend critically on how businesses, industries, the labour movement and governments come together and take the necessary steps to adapt, collaborate and build a firm foundation for the next normal," Mr Iswaran said.

"With the support of all stakeholders, I am confident that we will surmount the challenges and seize the opportunities to force a thriving digital future for all."

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 16, 2020 12:56 PM
Government & Economy

Japan parliament elects Yoshihide Suga as new prime minister

[TOKYO] Japan's parliament on Wednesday elected Yoshihide Suga prime minister, with the former chief cabinet...

UPDATED 9 min ago
Sep 16, 2020 12:45 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS says 'time to relook' at Singapore office Reits as China tech firms spur demand

DBS Group Research on Wednesday reiterated its positive stance on Singapore office real estate investment trusts (...

Sep 16, 2020 12:45 PM
Energy & Commodities

LNG-fuelled tankers to more than double by 2030: Petronas exec

[SINGAPORE] The number of ships fuelled by liquefied natural gas (LNG) is expected to more than double by 2030,...

Sep 16, 2020 12:34 PM
Technology

China sends satellites into space in first sea-based commercial launch

[BEIJING] China has successfully sent nine satellites into orbit in its first commercial launch of a rocket from a...

Sep 16, 2020 12:32 PM
Government & Economy

India's coronavirus cases pass five million

[NEW DELHI] India's total coronavirus cases passed five million on Wednesday, health ministry data showed, as the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: UOB, DBS, OCBC, Singapore Airlines, ESR-Reit, Sabana Reit, Q&M Dental

Broker's take: DBS maintains 'buy' on ComfortDelGro amid extended support for industry

Singaporeans above 18 to get S$100 domestic tourism vouchers in December

Singapore shares edge up at Wednesday's open; STI up 0.3%

Singapore banks stick to hiring plans even as UOB freezes wages

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.