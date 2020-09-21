You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Sep 21, 2020 - 6:30 PM

rk_BengawanSolo_210920.jpg
With increasing focus on food safety and quality, it is imperative to deepen the trust premium of Singapore food products, said Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing on Monday, when he announced plans to introduce a Singapore brand mark.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Singapore brand mark to be introduced; 6,700 opportunities in food sector

THE Singapore brand mark for local consumer lifestyle products will be introduced in November, starting with products related to food & beverage (F&B), fashion and accessories, beauty and wellness, and homeware and decor.

Geylang's Advance Apartment owners eyeing over S$26.5m from collective sale

THAT works out to a land rate of about S$877 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr), or S$861 psf ppr after factoring in a 7 per cent bonus balcony gross floor area (GFA) and a corresponding estimated development charge of nearly S$3 million.

LMIRT proposes S$280m rights issue to fund acquisition of Jakarta mall

THE manager expects to issue about 4.68 billion rights units on a pro rata basis of 160 rights units for every 100 LMIRT units, at an indicative issue price of six Singapore cents per rights unit.

Centurion invites noteholders to exchange, sell S$60m notes

WORKER and student accommodation provider Centurion Corp is inviting holders of its existing S$60 million due-2022 notes to exchange them for new 3.5 year notes at a premium and/or to sell them for cash at par.

Straits Organization rebrands to ST Hospitality, appoints senior adviser to drive expansion plans

IT has also appointed Tan Juay Hiang as senior adviser to the group to assist with its expansion plans and real estate diversification, adding that more property launches are in the pipeline in Singapore and overseas in 2021.

AIA Singapore creates up to 500 career opportunities for fresh grads, mid-career switchers

THIS comes amid ongoing economic uncertainty and increasing unemployment as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the company said, noting that the number of retrenchments more than doubled in the second quarter this year.

STI falls 0.48% on first trading day of the week, alongside regional markets

THE benchmark Straits Times Index fell 12 points or 0.48 per cent to 2,485.71, after 1.37 billion securities worth S$988.07 million changed hands.
 

Britain plans law to safeguard City of London's global standing

Indonesia president urged to delay regional polls over contagion threat

31 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; nine imported, none in community

Plaque challenging Thai monarchy removed

UK ponders second Covid-19 lockdown as outbreak accelerates

Deutsche Bank: Global GDP to hit pre-Covid levels in mid 2021

Sep 21, 2020 06:28 PM
Companies & Markets

Elec & Eltek to delist on Friday

PRINTED circuit-board manufacturer Elec & Eltek International Holdings (E&E) will be delisted in both...

Sep 21, 2020 06:22 PM
Companies & Markets

NutryFarm International to issue 19m new shares to two private investors

MAINBOARD-LISTED technology provider NutryFarm International plans to raise net proceeds of S$720,000 from placement...

Sep 21, 2020 06:18 PM
Banking & Finance

PBOC issues draft guidelines to expedite bond investment

[SHANGHAI] China's central bank on Monday issued draft guidelines aimed at simplifying rules and setting up a...

Sep 21, 2020 05:54 PM
Companies & Markets

MindChamps PreSchool to open 40th pre-school in Singapore by year-end

MAINBOARD-LISTED education provider MindChamps PreSchool expects to open its 40th pre-school in Singapore by year-...

Sep 21, 2020 05:49 PM
Stocks

STI falls 0.48% on first trading day of the week, alongside regional markets

LOCAL shares closed lower in tandem with regional markets amid a bearishness driven largely by pockets of resurgence...

