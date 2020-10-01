You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Oct 01, 2020 - 6:30 PM

dream cruises.jpg
Chan Brothers Travel will be partnering Dream Cruises to market and sell "cruises to nowhere" from Singapore, though sales have not been launched.
PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES

Singtel's group CEO Chua Sock Koong to retire; Yuen Kuan Moon to take over

SINGAPORE Telecommunications' group chief executive officer Chua Sock Koong is retiring after 31 years with the company.

9,000 opportunities in professional services offered in last six months: MOM

MORE than 1,500 companies have offered about 9,000 opportunities in the professional services sector, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said on Thursday.

Singapore private home prices up 0.8% in Q3 from previous quarter: URA flash estimate

THE Urban Redevelopment Authority's flash estimate for the third quarter of this year showed that the overall price index for private homes in Singapore edged up 0.8 per cent over the preceding three months.

Singapore sees modest monthly growth in August visitor numbers, hotel room revenue

SINGAPORE'S tourism sector saw a modest month-on-month improvement in international visitor numbers in August, as arrivals from China nearly doubled.

Singapore Tourism Board eyes 'cruises to nowhere' restart, new safety guidelines

A NEW cruise certification benchmarked against global health safety and hygiene standards is in the works, as "cruise to nowhere" sailings out of Singapore are set to resume.

Pinnacle@Duxton five-room flat sets resale record at S$1.26m

A NEW resale record was set for The Pinnacle@Duxton HDB at S$1.26 million for a five-room flat sold in September 2020.

Singaporean linked to Wirecard scandal slapped with five more charges

A SINGAPOREAN man now faces a total of 11 charges in relation to scandal-hit German payments firm Wirecard, after an additional five charges were tendered.

Lingering questions as Wirecard ends payment services in Singapore

FOR many, the writing was on the wall. The Monetary Authority of Singapore on Wednesday directed Wirecard to cease its payment services, and have all related entities return all customers' funds by Oct 14.

The STI today

STI advances 1.4% on positive data releases

THE Straits Times Index rose 34.12 points or 1.38 per cent to 2,500.74 on Thursday, buoyed by optimistic data releases such as a modest improvement in August's international visitor numbers in Singapore, and Chinese official Purchasing Manager's Index numbers which topped consensus expectations in September.

Taxpayer losses could hit £23b on UK's Covid loans

21 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including three in the community

Acra, MAS, SGX RegCo update checklist guiding conduct of general meetings

Tower Transit edges out SMRT to win S$1.03b Bulim and Sembawang-Yishun bus packages

Oct 1, 2020 06:28 PM
Lendlease Global Commercial Reit acquires stake in Jem

LENDLEASE Global Commercial Reit has acquired a stake in Jem shopping mall, through a 5 per cent stake in Lendlease...

Oct 1, 2020 06:24 PM
Boeing courting Delta, others to take 737 MAX 'white tails': sources

[SEATTLE] Delta Air Lines is among airlines Boeing has approached to buy dozens of 737 MAX jets built for clients...

Oct 1, 2020 06:05 PM
STI advances 1.4% on positive data releases

THE Straits Times Index (STI) rose 34.12 points or 1.38 per cent to 2,500.74 on Thursday, buoyed by optimistic data...

Oct 1, 2020 05:42 PM
Taxpayer losses could hit £23b on UK's Covid loans

[LONDON] The UK government estimates it could lose as much as £23 billion (S$40.47 billion) on loans it guaranteed...

Oct 1, 2020 05:22 PM
Ayondo ordered to provide information for investigation in possible Securities and Futures Act breach

CATALIST-LISTED Ayondo has been ordered by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to provide certain information and...

