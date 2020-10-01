Chan Brothers Travel will be partnering Dream Cruises to market and sell "cruises to nowhere" from Singapore, though sales have not been launched.

Stories you might have missed

Singtel's group CEO Chua Sock Koong to retire; Yuen Kuan Moon to take over

SINGAPORE Telecommunications' group chief executive officer Chua Sock Koong is retiring after 31 years with the company.

9,000 opportunities in professional services offered in last six months: MOM

MORE than 1,500 companies have offered about 9,000 opportunities in the professional services sector, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said on Thursday.

Singapore private home prices up 0.8% in Q3 from previous quarter: URA flash estimate

THE Urban Redevelopment Authority's flash estimate for the third quarter of this year showed that the overall price index for private homes in Singapore edged up 0.8 per cent over the preceding three months.

Singapore sees modest monthly growth in August visitor numbers, hotel room revenue

SINGAPORE'S tourism sector saw a modest month-on-month improvement in international visitor numbers in August, as arrivals from China nearly doubled.

Singapore Tourism Board eyes 'cruises to nowhere' restart, new safety guidelines

A NEW cruise certification benchmarked against global health safety and hygiene standards is in the works, as "cruise to nowhere" sailings out of Singapore are set to resume.

Pinnacle@Duxton five-room flat sets resale record at S$1.26m

A NEW resale record was set for The Pinnacle@Duxton HDB at S$1.26 million for a five-room flat sold in September 2020.

Singaporean linked to Wirecard scandal slapped with five more charges

A SINGAPOREAN man now faces a total of 11 charges in relation to scandal-hit German payments firm Wirecard, after an additional five charges were tendered.

Lingering questions as Wirecard ends payment services in Singapore

FOR many, the writing was on the wall. The Monetary Authority of Singapore on Wednesday directed Wirecard to cease its payment services, and have all related entities return all customers' funds by Oct 14.

The STI today

STI advances 1.4% on positive data releases

THE Straits Times Index rose 34.12 points or 1.38 per cent to 2,500.74 on Thursday, buoyed by optimistic data releases such as a modest improvement in August's international visitor numbers in Singapore, and Chinese official Purchasing Manager's Index numbers which topped consensus expectations in September.