The Nova development consists of two Grade A office blocks with ancillary retail - Nova North and Nova South - as well as The Nova Building, a primarily residential asset.

Stories you might have missed

Singapore commercial property investment sales pick up in Q3; demand for GCBs resilient

THE buzz may be returning to Singapore's real estate investment sales market, with interest and activity recovering in the commercial sector in particular during the July-September quarter, compared with preceding quarters.

DBS and STB to launch tourism promotions, digitalise local businesses

THE Singapore Tourism Board and DBS are partnering to stimulate domestic tourism demand in the immediate term as well as drive cross-border demand and tourism industry development in the mid to long term.

PwC Singapore launches programme to help foreign startups enter South-east Asia

PWC Singapore has launched a five-day programme to help foreign startups expand into South-east Asia.

Suntec Reit eyes London foray with £430.6m acquisition of Nova buildings

SUNTEC Real Estate Investment Trust's manager is looking to acquire a half stake in London's Nova development from Canada's pension fund, based on an agreed property value of £430.6 million (S$766.5 million).

Keppel O&M clinches contract valued at about S$600m

KEPPEL Corporation on Friday said its offshore and marine arm Keppel Offshore & Marine has clinched a contract valued at about S$600 million from an unnamed energy company.

Raffles Financial, Pacific Bays Capital strike advisory partnership

CORPORATE finance advisory firm Raffles Financial Pte Ltd has entered into a partnership with Tokyo-based venture capital firm Pacific Bays Capital to provide the latter advanced-stage capital and public listing services.

ERP charges to go up by S$1 at six CTE gantries from Oct 12

MOTORISTS driving on parts of the Central Expressway during peak hours will have to pay more Electronic Road Pricing fees from Oct 12, the Land Transport Authority said on Friday.

The STI today

STI loses steam, down 0.4% at 2,532.96, but up 1.48% for the week

THE Straits Times Index ended Friday 10.15 points or 0.4 per cent down at 2,532.96 points, but still managed to notch up a 1.48 per cent gain over the week.