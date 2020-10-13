An artist's impression of the Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Centre in Jurong.

Automotive activities viable again as Hyundai opens first EV facility in Singapore: PM Lee

AUTOMOTIVE activities are becoming viable in Singapore again, as the process of making electric vehicles (EVs) complements Singapore's strengths in advanced manufacturing and logistics, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday.

Hyflux disputes several statements by suitor Utico

HYFLUX has disputed several statements made by its Emirati suitor Utico including that various groups of creditors are working with Hyflux and Utico in tandem, and that Utico is the only potential investor with a firm binding offer.

iFast says its to-be-released financial results may explain jump in share price

IFAST Corp said its to-be-released unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended Sept 30 may explain unusual price movements in the company's share on Monday.

Auditor issues disclaimer of opinion on Tee International's finances

FOO Kon Tan LLP said in its report that it was not able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on the financial statements.

Cecil Street Grade A office units launched for sale with S$100m indicative price

THE Grade A units can be purchased individually or in bulk, said joint marketing agents PropNex Singapore and Savills Singapore.

Singapore condo resale volume up 0.4% in September: SRX

RESALE volumes of non-landed private homes in Singapore rose 0.4 per cent month on month to about 1,286 units resold in September 2020, inching up to a fresh two-year high.

The STI today

STI up 0.6%, building on optimism of Q3 results season

THE benchmark Straits Times Index on Tuesday climbed 0.6 per cent or 15.23 points to close at 2,567.65, extending Monday's gains.