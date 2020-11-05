You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
Ex-CAG chairman Liew Mun Leong's son faces two charges over former maid's theft case
KARL Liew Kai Lung was charged with two offences on Thursday for giving allegedly false statements in the criminal case of the Indonesian maid formerly employed by his father, Liew Mun Leong, who was the chairman of Changi Airport Group (CAG).
Who will fill the prime real estate left behind by Robinsons?
WITH two substantial plots of prime real estate to be vacated when Robinsons Singapore exits, The Heeren and Raffles City Shopping Centre's landlords could divide the plots into smaller ones, rather than wait for a major tenant to take over the vast spaces, real estate observers have said.
Singapore retail sales fall 10.8% in September, dragged by lower mobile phone sales
THE latest retail sales figure marked a deepening from August's 5.4 per cent drop.
Manulife US Reit occupancy drops to 94.3% on known expiries, slowdown in new leasing
THIS was largely due to known expiries unrelated to the Covid-19 pandemic and a slowdown in new leasing nationwide, according to a business update.
Two conservation shophouses in Clarke Quay for sale with S$6.2m guide price
THE two 99-year leasehold shophouses - 13 and 15 New Bridge Road - are located opposite The Central and can be sold separately.
Iras unveils simplified corporate tax form for SMEs, new digital solutions
IRAS is also rolling out more digital solutions for tax-related processes, such as the option to pay taxes via PayNow, direct filing from accounting software and digitised notices.
Corporate earnings
- DBS sees 'episodic corporate stress' in portfolio; Q3 net profit down 20%
- OCBC posts smaller-than-expected fall in Q3 net profit to S$1.03b
- Yangzijiang Shipbuilding net profit falls 17% in Q3
- The Hour Glass’ H1 earnings slips 15% to S$29.7m
- UG Healthcare posts 74-fold increase in Q1 net profit to S$22.7m
The STI today
STI climbs 2.89% to 2,588.62 amid global rally as US elections hangs in the balance
THE local blue chip benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) ended Thursday up 72.64 points or 2.89 per cent at 2,588.62.
