The 43-year-old bankrupt has been accused of furnishing false information to the police during investigations into the alleged theft by Parti Liyani.

Stories you might have missed

Ex-CAG chairman Liew Mun Leong's son faces two charges over former maid's theft case

KARL Liew Kai Lung was charged with two offences on Thursday for giving allegedly false statements in the criminal case of the Indonesian maid formerly employed by his father, Liew Mun Leong, who was the chairman of Changi Airport Group (CAG).

Who will fill the prime real estate left behind by Robinsons?

WITH two substantial plots of prime real estate to be vacated when Robinsons Singapore exits, The Heeren and Raffles City Shopping Centre's landlords could divide the plots into smaller ones, rather than wait for a major tenant to take over the vast spaces, real estate observers have said.

Singapore retail sales fall 10.8% in September, dragged by lower mobile phone sales

THE latest retail sales figure marked a deepening from August's 5.4 per cent drop.

Manulife US Reit occupancy drops to 94.3% on known expiries, slowdown in new leasing

THIS was largely due to known expiries unrelated to the Covid-19 pandemic and a slowdown in new leasing nationwide, according to a business update.

Two conservation shophouses in Clarke Quay for sale with S$6.2m guide price

THE two 99-year leasehold shophouses - 13 and 15 New Bridge Road - are located opposite The Central and can be sold separately.

Iras unveils simplified corporate tax form for SMEs, new digital solutions

IRAS is also rolling out more digital solutions for tax-related processes, such as the option to pay taxes via PayNow, direct filing from accounting software and digitised notices.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

STI climbs 2.89% to 2,588.62 amid global rally as US elections hangs in the balance

THE local blue chip benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) ended Thursday up 72.64 points or 2.89 per cent at 2,588.62.