You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Ex-CAG chairman Liew Mun Leong's son faces two charges over former maid's theft case

Thu, Nov 05, 2020 - 10:13 AM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

rk_KarlLiew_051120.jpg
Karl Liew Kai Lung was charged with two offences on Thursday for giving allegedly false statements in the criminal case of the Indonesian maid formerly employed by his father, Liew Mun Leong, who was the chairman of Changi Airport Group (CAG).
PHOTO: ST FILE

KARL Liew Kai Lung was charged with two offences on Thursday for giving allegedly false statements in the criminal case of the Indonesian maid formerly employed by his father, Liew Mun Leong, who was the chairman of Changi Airport Group (CAG).

The 43-year-old bankrupt has been accused of furnishing false information to the police during investigations into the alleged theft by Parti Liyani. He allegedly lied to a police officer on Dec 10, 2016 that Ms Parti had packed into her boxes 119 pieces of clothings that belonged to him.

He is also being charged with perjury in the trial of Ms Parti, that is, lying on July 17, 2018 that a polo T-shirt and a red blouse belonged to him.

Liew was investigated after the release of a High Court judgement in September that found his testimony during proceedings "suspect". His alleged lack of credibility was one of the factors that led the judge to overturn Ms Parti's conviction on four counts of stealing from the Liews.

He was granted bail of S$15,000 and the next mention for his case is Dec 17. Meanwhile, he would make representations.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The senior Liew was CAG chairman at the time he made a police report against Ms Parti in October 2016. He stepped down after her acquittal led to a public furore and questions were raised whether he had worked the system to his advantage.

However, Minister for Law and Home Affairs K Shanmugam said in Parliament on Wednesday there was no improper influence in Ms Parti's criminal case, following investigations made after her appeal.

Perjury carries a mandatory imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine, while the maximum punishment for giving public servants false information is a jail term of six months and a S$5,000 fine.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales fall 10.8% in September, dragged by lower mobile phone sales

US election uncertainty turns focus on Federal Reserve

Indonesia, Singapore central banks extend bilateral financial arrangement again

Anxiety, suspicion exacerbate US post-election uncertainty

US Republicans tighten hold on Senate, but control could be decided in runoffs

Michigan secretary of state calls Trump lawsuit 'frivolous'

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 5, 2020 02:12 PM
Energy & Commodities

A glass shortage is threatening China's solar power ambitions

[NEW YORK] The world's biggest solar power company says a shortage of glass is raising costs and delaying production...

Nov 5, 2020 02:03 PM
Real Estate

Manhattan's cheaper co-ops spark some demand in slow market

[NEW YORK] At a time when demand for most Manhattan apartments is still declining, there was an exception last month...

Nov 5, 2020 01:47 PM
Companies & Markets

DBS sees 'episodic corporate stress' in portfolio; Q3 net profit down 20%

DBS chief executive Piyush Gupta said that the bank is seeing "some episodic corporate stress" in its portfolio,...

Nov 5, 2020 01:32 PM
Banking & Finance

Yuan rebounds as Biden's White House chances raise trade truce hopes

[SHANGHAI] The yuan rebounded on Thursday as growing prospects of a Joe Biden presidency in the United States raised...

Nov 5, 2020 01:21 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS downgrades SIAEC to 'hold' on slower MRO unit recovery

DBS Group Research has downgraded SIA Engineering (SIAEC) to "hold" from "buy" with a lowered target price of S$1.60...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: DBS, OCBC, UOB, Yangzijiang, Manulife US Reit, Trek 2000

DBS Q3 profit skids 20%; OCBC's earnings drop 12%

Phase Three of Singapore's reopening could last for a year or more: Gan

Singapore shares soar on US election high; STI up 1.4%

Singapore banks dial back worst fears; Q3 profit mostly up over the quarter

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for