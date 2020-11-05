Two conservation shophouses in Clarke Quay for sale with S$6.2m guide price

The adjourning shophouses, 13 and 15 New Bridge Road, which are located opposite The Central are up for sale.

TWO adjourning conservation shophouses in Clarke Quay have been placed for sale via private treaty, with an indicative guide price of S$6.2 million per shophouse, sole marketing agent, Edmund Tie, said on Thursday.

The two 99-year leasehold shophouses - 13 and 15 New Bridge Road - are located opposite The Central and can be sold separately.

The property at 13 New Bridge Road is a three-storey shophouse with an open roof terrace. It has a land area of about 1,295 square feet (sq ft) and gross floor area of about 3,119 sq ft. Edmund Tie said that written permission has been granted by the Urban Redevelopment Authority to increase the total gross floor area to 501.23 square metres or about 5,395 sq ft.

The marketing agent said that the incoming buyer can consider applying for a lease top-up to a fresh 99 years, subject to the authorities' approval. The shophouse will be sold with vacant possession.

The adjourning unit at 15 New Bridge Road is a four-storey shophouse with land area of about 1,326 sq ft, and total floor area of about 3,864 sq ft. The ground floor is leased to a cafe and the upper floors will be sold with vacant possession.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Subject to authorities' approval, the prospective buyer can consider increasing the gross floor area up to approximately 5,570 sq ft by constructing a six-storey rear extension and top up the lease to a fresh 99 years," Edmund Tie said.

The indicative guide price of $6.2 million for each shophouse excludes the premium payable for lease renewal, Edmund Tie said. The marketing agent added that the property is zoned for commercial use, and is not subject to additional buyer's stamp duty or seller's stamp duty. The units are eligible for purchase by both local and foreign buyers.

The two Clarke Quay units are the latest in a string of shophouses being put up for sale in recent weeks. Other shophouses that have come to the market of late include units in River Valley, Bugis and Joo Chiat.