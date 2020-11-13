Singapore's Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Transport Chee Hong Tat said this at the 22nd Singapore-Shandong Business Council (SSBC) meeting on Friday.

SINGAPORE'S Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Transport Chee Hong Tat said this at the 22nd Singapore-Shandong Business Council (SSBC) meeting on Friday, as he acknowledged the resilience of the partnership and highlighted ways for Singapore and the province to deepen cooperation.

AF Global's 292.8m yuan stake sale in China JV falls through

THE buyers - affiliates of the JV partner - had failed to procure financing for the purchase price as per the conditions precedent, the mainboard-listed firm said on Thursday night.

Singapore Airlines prices S$850m five-year convertible bonds at 1.625%

IF the bonds are all converted, the company will allot and issue about 148 million new ordinary shares, which make up about 5 per cent of the existing issued shares, excluding treasury shares.

SingPost prices S$250m fixed-rate notes due 2030 at 2.53%

NET proceeds from the issuance will be used for general corporate purposes including refinancing of the existing borrowings of SingPost and its subsidiaries.

Q&M Dental receives proposal for disposal of remaining stake in Aidite

TALKS on this proposal are ongoing and no definitive terms have been agreed upon between the parties, said Q&M Dental Group.

Singapore shares ease slightly as near-term headwinds come into focus

THE benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) slipped 0.02 per cent or 0.51 points to 2,711.39.