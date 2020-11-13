You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Nov 13, 2020 - 6:30 PM

SSBC 2020_SMS Chee Hong Tat_131120.jpg
Singapore's Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Transport Chee Hong Tat said this at the 22nd Singapore-Shandong Business Council (SSBC) meeting on Friday.
Enterprise Singapore

Singapore, Shandong trade surges to US$3.6b in January-September this year

SINGAPORE'S Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Transport Chee Hong Tat said this at the 22nd Singapore-Shandong Business Council (SSBC) meeting on Friday, as he acknowledged the resilience of the partnership and highlighted ways for Singapore and the province to deepen cooperation.

AF Global's 292.8m yuan stake sale in China JV falls through

THE buyers - affiliates of the JV partner - had failed to procure financing for the purchase price as per the conditions precedent, the mainboard-listed firm said on Thursday night.

Singapore Airlines prices S$850m five-year convertible bonds at 1.625%

IF the bonds are all converted, the company will allot and issue about 148 million new ordinary shares, which make up about 5 per cent of the existing issued shares, excluding treasury shares.

SingPost prices S$250m fixed-rate notes due 2030 at 2.53%

NET proceeds from the issuance will be used for general corporate purposes including refinancing of the existing borrowings of SingPost and its subsidiaries.

Q&M Dental receives proposal for disposal of remaining stake in Aidite

TALKS on this proposal are ongoing and no definitive terms have been agreed upon between the parties, said Q&M Dental Group.

Singapore shares ease slightly as near-term headwinds come into focus

THE benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) slipped 0.02 per cent or 0.51 points to 2,711.39.

Hong Kong sees GDP contraction near low end of forecast band

Singapore, Shandong trade surges to US$3.6b in January-September this year

China sends congratulations to Joe Biden on US election win

12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported for third day in a row

Malaysia economy suffers smaller contraction; rosier 2021 outlook

Former China minister says trade frictions with US could remain under Biden

Nov 13, 2020 06:25 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong sees GDP contraction near low end of forecast band

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's economy will probably contract 6.1 per cent this year, close to the lower end of the...

Nov 13, 2020 05:51 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares ease slightly as near-term headwinds come into focus

SINGAPORE shares eased slightly on Friday against a mixed showing by regional peers, as the initial vaccine-led...

Nov 13, 2020 05:32 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 1.09...

Nov 13, 2020 04:58 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets decline at open

[LONDON] European stock markets slid at the open on Friday after overnight losses in Asia, as spiking coronavirus...

Nov 13, 2020 04:54 PM
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong plans new code of conduct for equity and debt deals: sources

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's markets regulator plans to unveil new guidelines for investment banks working on equity and...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for