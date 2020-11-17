You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 6:30 PM

dbs bank.JPG
DBS was the latest lender to announce a slew of new work practices on Tuesday, following UOB's move to institute a two-day work-from-home policy post Covid-19.
PHOTO: SPH

Stories you might have missed

DBS joins the fray as more Singapore banks make flexi-work permanent post Covid-19

SINGAPORE'S largest lender will give its 29,000-strong workforce the option to work remotely up to 40 per cent of the time, as well as implement a formal job-sharing scheme which enables two employees to share responsibilities of one full-time role.

Singapore exports post shock 3.1% drop in October as gold shipments recede

SINGAPORE exports posted a shock fall in October, snapping a four-month winning streak, according to trade agency Enterprise Singapore (ESG) on Tuesday.

US under Biden could have better ties with China, though constrained by politics: PM Lee

WHILE the hope is that United States President-elect Joe Biden will be able to build a better relationship with China, domestic politics may constrain what is possible there, as well as in the area of international trade, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Bloomberg 2020 New Economy Forum.

Cortina plans to acquire Sincere Watch for S$84.5m

CORTINA said the proposed acquisition will provide it with exclusive distributorship rights to the Franck Muller brand in 12 countries within the Asia-Pacific.

SIA doubles limit of medium-term note programme to S$10b

NET proceeds from the issuance of notes under this programme will be used for general corporate or working capital purposes, or other such purpose(s) as may be specified in the relevant pricing supplement, SIA noted.

Lum family, Ellipsiz to make mandatory offer for Lum Chang at S$0.38 per share

THE mandatory conditional cash offer was triggered after Lum Chang managing director David Lum's firm, Beverian Holdings Pte Ltd, purchased a 0.21 per cent stake in Lum Chang at the highest price of S$0.37 per share on the open market on Tuesday.

The STI today

STI leads region with 1.1% rise on back of vaccine optimism

SINGAPORE’S benchmark index led the region with its 30.55-point or 1.1 per cent incline to 2,778.55, as 3.21 billion securities worth S$1.75 billion changed hands. 
 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Swedish MNCs team up with Singapore SMEs in partnership programme

France regaining control over coronavirus but caution still needed: minister

Thai police fire water cannon at parliament protest

UK's Johnson says Scottish devolution a 'disaster'

Six new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

S Korea to tighten social distancing, warns of new Covid-19 crisis

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 17, 2020 06:32 PM
Government & Economy

Swedish MNCs team up with Singapore SMEs in partnership programme

SWEDISH multinational companies (MNCs) based in Singapore are teaming up with local small and medium-sized...

Nov 17, 2020 06:27 PM
Government & Economy

France regaining control over coronavirus but caution still needed: minister

[PARIS] France's health minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday the country was regaining control over the...

Nov 17, 2020 06:18 PM
Stocks

STI leads region with 1.1% rise on back of vaccine optimism

THE Straits Times Index (STI) continued its ascent on Tuesday, following on the heels of Wall Street, where the S...

Nov 17, 2020 06:12 PM
Companies & Markets

Pacific Radiance applies for extension of moratoria

OFFSHORE marine services firm Pacific Radiance applied on Monday for an extension of moratoria for itself and its...

Nov 17, 2020 05:38 PM
Technology

Apple supplier CN Innovations mulls US$1b unit sale

[HONG KONG] CN Innovations Group, a supplier to Apple Inc, is weighing a sale of its cover glass business that...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: SIA, SATS climb as vaccine hopes spur rally

It's a good time to be 'the other' Alibaba

Buffett's Berkshire invests in four big drugmakers

Cortina plans to acquire Sincere Watch for S$84.5m

Stocks to watch: SIA, Cortina, Blumont, New Silkroutes, Wilmar, Top Glove

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for