DBS was the latest lender to announce a slew of new work practices on Tuesday, following UOB's move to institute a two-day work-from-home policy post Covid-19.

DBS joins the fray as more Singapore banks make flexi-work permanent post Covid-19

SINGAPORE'S largest lender will give its 29,000-strong workforce the option to work remotely up to 40 per cent of the time, as well as implement a formal job-sharing scheme which enables two employees to share responsibilities of one full-time role.

Singapore exports post shock 3.1% drop in October as gold shipments recede

SINGAPORE exports posted a shock fall in October, snapping a four-month winning streak, according to trade agency Enterprise Singapore (ESG) on Tuesday.

US under Biden could have better ties with China, though constrained by politics: PM Lee

WHILE the hope is that United States President-elect Joe Biden will be able to build a better relationship with China, domestic politics may constrain what is possible there, as well as in the area of international trade, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Bloomberg 2020 New Economy Forum.

Cortina plans to acquire Sincere Watch for S$84.5m

CORTINA said the proposed acquisition will provide it with exclusive distributorship rights to the Franck Muller brand in 12 countries within the Asia-Pacific.

SIA doubles limit of medium-term note programme to S$10b

NET proceeds from the issuance of notes under this programme will be used for general corporate or working capital purposes, or other such purpose(s) as may be specified in the relevant pricing supplement, SIA noted.

Lum family, Ellipsiz to make mandatory offer for Lum Chang at S$0.38 per share

THE mandatory conditional cash offer was triggered after Lum Chang managing director David Lum's firm, Beverian Holdings Pte Ltd, purchased a 0.21 per cent stake in Lum Chang at the highest price of S$0.37 per share on the open market on Tuesday.

The STI today

STI leads region with 1.1% rise on back of vaccine optimism

SINGAPORE’S benchmark index led the region with its 30.55-point or 1.1 per cent incline to 2,778.55, as 3.21 billion securities worth S$1.75 billion changed hands.

