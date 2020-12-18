You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Dec 18, 2020 - 6:30 PM

sia.jpg
Singapore Airlines (SIA) will resume flights to Dubai, Tokyo-Haneda, Moscow and Munich, and increase the frequency of flights to the US, Europe and South Africa from January 2021.
PHOTO: SPH

Stories you might have missed

SIA to resume flights to four cities from January

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) will resume flights to Dubai, Tokyo-Haneda, Moscow and Munich, and increase the frequency of flights to the US, Europe and South Africa from January 2021.

GIC, Kennedy Wilson ink US$1b urban-logistics joint venture

THE JV may also potentially expand into Ireland and Spain, said both parties in a joint statement on Friday.

Hi-P International CEO makes voluntary unconditional general offer at S$2 per share

THE offer price represents a premium of around 13.6 per cent over the last transacted price of S$1.76 on Dec 14, the last full market day shares were traded, and a 160.1 per cent premium to net asset value per share as at June 30, 2020.

GHY Culture & Media debuts on SGX at 6.1% above IPO price

WITH nearly 8.7 million shares changing hands at that time, GHY was one of the most active counters by volume on the Singapore bourse in the morning.

StanChart enables access of banker's guarantees via NTP's CamelONE portal

CAMELONE is Singapore's first unified digital trade-finance portal backed by several banks, and a service provider for the country's one-stop trade and logistics ecosystem, the Networked Trade Platform (NTP).

Singapore increasing checks on F&B outlets' Covid-19 measures during festive period

THE Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment said dining out is an activity that "involves considerable risks" amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The STI today

Singapore shares end week in the red, STI down 0.3%

THE Straits Times Index (STI) finished Friday’s trading session at 2,848.98, down 0.3 per cent or 9.04 points.

 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

GIC, Kennedy Wilson ink US$1b urban-logistics joint venture

Nine new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Japan to develop longer-range anti-ship missiles as China pressure mounts

Singapore increasing checks on F&B outlets' Covid-19 measures during festive period

ESM Goh Chok Tong has cancer surgery, will undergo four weeks of radiotherapy

China to start opening vaccination programme to general public

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 18, 2020 06:09 PM
Companies & Markets

StarHub appoints parent company's deputy CEO as its chief

STARHUB has appointed Nikhil Eapen, currently the deputy chief executive officer at parent company ST Telemedia, as...

Dec 18, 2020 06:00 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares end week in the red, STI down 0.3%

CONTINUED uncertainty about Brexit talks and a US stimulus package caused Singapore shares to end the week lower...

Dec 18, 2020 05:54 PM
Companies & Markets

SIA to resume flights to four cities from January

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) will resume flights to Dubai, Tokyo-Haneda, Moscow and Munich, and increase the frequency...

Dec 18, 2020 05:32 PM
Technology

YouTube faces complaints of lax approach on overseas election misinformation

[SINGAPORE] After facing heavy criticism for not doing enough to stem misinformation ahead of the US presidential...

Dec 18, 2020 05:18 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 21.86...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ESM Goh Chok Tong has cancer surgery, will undergo four weeks of radiotherapy

Singapore Airlines to resume daily flights to US from Jan 18

Australia: Shares end lower as Covid-19 restrictions return

StanChart enables access of banker's guarantees via NTP's CamelONE portal

Gucci joins Alibaba's luxury e-commerce site to woo Chinese consumers

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for