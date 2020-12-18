Singapore Airlines (SIA) will resume flights to Dubai, Tokyo-Haneda, Moscow and Munich, and increase the frequency of flights to the US, Europe and South Africa from January 2021.

SIA to resume flights to four cities from January

GIC, Kennedy Wilson ink US$1b urban-logistics joint venture

THE JV may also potentially expand into Ireland and Spain, said both parties in a joint statement on Friday.

Hi-P International CEO makes voluntary unconditional general offer at S$2 per share

THE offer price represents a premium of around 13.6 per cent over the last transacted price of S$1.76 on Dec 14, the last full market day shares were traded, and a 160.1 per cent premium to net asset value per share as at June 30, 2020.

GHY Culture & Media debuts on SGX at 6.1% above IPO price

WITH nearly 8.7 million shares changing hands at that time, GHY was one of the most active counters by volume on the Singapore bourse in the morning.

StanChart enables access of banker's guarantees via NTP's CamelONE portal

CAMELONE is Singapore's first unified digital trade-finance portal backed by several banks, and a service provider for the country's one-stop trade and logistics ecosystem, the Networked Trade Platform (NTP).

Singapore increasing checks on F&B outlets' Covid-19 measures during festive period

THE Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment said dining out is an activity that "involves considerable risks" amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The STI today

Singapore shares end week in the red, STI down 0.3%

THE Straits Times Index (STI) finished Friday’s trading session at 2,848.98, down 0.3 per cent or 9.04 points.