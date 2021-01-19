San Francisco-based tech investment firm Crescent Cove Advisors, founded by Singaporean Heng Jun Hong, has filed confidentially to launch a special purpose acquisition company (Spac) targeting South-east Asia's technology sector, sources said.

Stories you might have missed

Crescent Cove Advisors launching Spac to target South-east Asian tech firms

SAN Francisco-based tech investment firm Crescent Cove Advisors, founded by Singaporean Heng Jun Hong, has filed confidentially to launch a special purpose acquisition company (Spac) targeting South-east Asia's technology sector, sources said.

Trial reopening of nightclubs and karaoke joints put off amid spike in community cases

THIS is to prevent the risk of further community transmission and formation of clusters in "high-risk settings such as nightclubs and karaoke outlets, which entail people coming into close contact for prolonged periods of time and in enclosed spaces".

High Court decision reshapes earlier ruling on creditors' claim on joint bank accounts

FOUR months after handing down a landmark judgement allowing creditors to legally seize money held in joint bank accounts under certain circumstances, the High Court ruled this month that the provisional garnishee orders it earlier granted in this case should not be executed.

Takeover price for Sunningdale Tech raised to S$1.65 per share in final offer

SUNNINGDALE Tech's chairman Koh Boon Hwee and Novo Tellus PE Fund 2 on Tuesday raised their offer price for the precision plastic components manufacturer to S$1.65 per scheme share, up 6.5 per cent from S$1.55 previously.

First Reit unit-holders vote in favour of proposed restructuring

UNIT-HOLDERS of First Reit on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly in favour of the proposed restructuring of the Lippo Karawaci (LK) master lease agreements (MLAs), as well as the whitewash resolution waiving the right to receive a takeover offer from First Reit's substantial shareholder OUE.

LMIRT raises S$281m in rights issue

ISSUED at S$0.06 apiece on a pro rata basis of 160 rights units for every 100 existing LMIRT units, the company said that it had received valid acceptances and excess applications for a total of S$352 million.

The STI today

STI shy of 3,000 points as it inches up 0.18%

THE benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) registered modest gains of 0.18 per cent or 5.52 points on Tuesday, a whisker shy of the 3,000 mark to close at 2,995.92 points.

