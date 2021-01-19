You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Jan 19, 2021

San Francisco-based tech investment firm Crescent Cove Advisors, founded by Singaporean Heng Jun Hong, has filed confidentially to launch a special purpose acquisition company (Spac) targeting South-east Asia's technology sector, sources said.
Crescent Cove Advisors launching Spac to target South-east Asian tech firms

Trial reopening of nightclubs and karaoke joints put off amid spike in community cases

THIS is to prevent the risk of further community transmission and formation of clusters in "high-risk settings such as nightclubs and karaoke outlets, which entail people coming into close contact for prolonged periods of time and in enclosed spaces".

High Court decision reshapes earlier ruling on creditors' claim on joint bank accounts

FOUR months after handing down a landmark judgement allowing creditors to legally seize money held in joint bank accounts under certain circumstances, the High Court ruled this month that the provisional garnishee orders it earlier granted in this case should not be executed.

Takeover price for Sunningdale Tech raised to S$1.65 per share in final offer

SUNNINGDALE Tech's chairman Koh Boon Hwee and Novo Tellus PE Fund 2 on Tuesday raised their offer price for the precision plastic components manufacturer to S$1.65 per scheme share, up 6.5 per cent from S$1.55 previously.

First Reit unit-holders vote in favour of proposed restructuring

UNIT-HOLDERS of First Reit on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly in favour of the proposed restructuring of the Lippo Karawaci (LK) master lease agreements (MLAs), as well as the whitewash resolution waiving the right to receive a takeover offer from First Reit's substantial shareholder OUE.

LMIRT raises S$281m in rights issue

ISSUED at S$0.06 apiece on a pro rata basis of 160 rights units for every 100 existing LMIRT units, the company said that it had received valid acceptances and excess applications for a total of S$352 million.

The STI today

STI shy of 3,000 points as it inches up 0.18%

THE benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) registered modest gains of 0.18 per cent or 5.52 points on Tuesday, a whisker shy of the 3,000 mark to close at 2,995.92 points.
 

Japan business lobby says blanket pay rises 'unrealistic' amid pandemic pain

30 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including four in the community

Chinese city rushes to build massive Covid-19 quarantine centre

Kids sign up for vaccine trials in next step to conquer Covid

Germany mulls tighter shutdown as virus variants fuel fears

Jan 19, 2021
Tee International tells bourse it is able to fulfil borrowing obligations

WHILE mainboard-listed Tee International returned to the black in the second quarter, the Singapore Exchange...

Jan 19, 2021
STI shy of 3,000 points as it inches up 0.18%

Jan 19, 2021
Taiwan cancels major festival as domestic Covid-19 cases rise

[TAIPEI] Taiwan on Tuesday cancelled a major festival during the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday as the island...

Jan 19, 2021
UK's Hammerson gets less than half of Q1 rent as Covid-19 curbs tighten

[BENGALURU] London-based shopping centre operator Hammerson Plc said on Tuesday it received less than half of the...

Jan 19, 2021
HDB issues S$800m notes due in 2026

THE Housing and Development Board (HDB) has issued S$800 million worth of five-year notes, carrying a fixed coupon...

