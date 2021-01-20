You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Jan 20, 2021 - 6:30 PM

Singapore secured S$17.2 billion in fixed asset investments in 2020, far exceeding EDB's medium to long-term annual investment commitment goals of S$8 billion to S$10 billion.
Decade-high S$17.2b in fixed asset investments for Singapore in 2020: EDB

ELECTRONICS and chemicals were the top two sources of investment commitments in 2020, accounting for 37.7 per cent and 24 per cent respectively.

Green finance, agritech, supply chain resilience can be key areas for Budget 2021: KPMG

MORE grants and subsidies can help Singapore maximise its potential as a green finance hub in Asean, said KPMG in its proposals for Budget 2021.

US, China must renegotiate relationship under Biden administration: ex-IMF chief economist

THERE is no going back to the era of goodwill that preceded outgoing US President Donald Trump's administration, according to top economist Dr Raghuram Rajan.

S$30m fund launched to accelerate 5G adoption, commercialisation

THE fund, part of IMDA's 5G Innovation Programme, will support efforts by enterprises to adopt 5G solutions that address sector challenges or enterprise-level needs.

Singapore boutique hotels tap buoyant market to offload

BOUTIQUE hotel owners are perking up at active property buying in Singapore, as a pandemic crushed the tourism sector but not the will of the well-heeled in scooping up assets.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Markets upbeat on Yellen’s push for large fiscal stimulus

THE benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) inched up 0.1 per cent or 2.85 points to end at 2,998.77.

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 20, 2021 06:32 PM
Companies & Markets

Fundamentals for Malaysia equities still solid, KLCI to hit 1,830: Maybank

DESPITE a second round of movement control order (MCO) restrictions across most of Malaysia in a bid to curb the...

Jan 20, 2021 06:12 PM
Companies & Markets

G. K. Goh Holdings evaluating options regarding its shareholding in Boardroom

MAINBOARD-listed investment company G. K. Goh Holdings (GKGH) said in a regulatory update on Wednesday that it is...

Jan 20, 2021 06:11 PM
Technology

Tencent's WeChat doubled commerce on mini programs in 2020

[HONG KONG] Tencent Holdings' WeChat recorded more than US$240 billion of online transactions on its mini programs...

Jan 20, 2021 06:03 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 0....

Jan 20, 2021 06:00 PM
Stocks

Markets upbeat on Yellen's push for large fiscal stimulus

ASIAN markets on Wednesday largely responded positively after US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen made the...

