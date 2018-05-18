Singapore's domestic wholesale trade expanded by 6.6 per cent in the first quarter of 2018, compared with the same period last year, largely due to sales of petroleum and petroleum products.

Singapore's domestic wholesale trade grows 6.6% in Q1

SINGAPORE'S domestic wholesale trade expanded by 6.6 per cent in the first quarter of 2018, compared with the same period last year, largely due to sales of petroleum and petroleum products.

SIA to merge SilkAir into flagship carrier; CEO cites connectivity within plane fleet

MERGING SilkAir into Singapore Airlines (SIA) will improve connectivity across the combined fleet's wide- and narrow-body planes, Singapore Airlines management said on Friday.

Singapore's 3rd derivatives exchange Apex to start trading on May 25

CHINESE-backed Asia Pacific Exchange Pte (Apex) said it will start trading in Singapore on May 25, the latest foray into overseas trading venues by mainland investors.

Chinatown Plaza sold en bloc for S$260m

CHINATOWN Plaza has been sold for S$260 million to a property unit affiliated to Singapore-based RGE (Royal Golden Eagle), the pulp and paper to palm oil giant founded by Sukanto Tanoto.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

ESR-Reit, Viva Industrial Trust to merge; VIT stapled securityholders to receive S$0.96 per unit

MANAGERS of ESR-Reit and Viva Industrial Trust (VIT) on Friday announced a proposed merger to create Singapore's fourth largest industrial Reit with a combined S$3 billion in assets.

CCT sells S$217.9m of units at S$1.676 to cover rich end of price talk

CAPITALAND Commercial Trust (CCT) has priced an upsized S$217.9 million overnight placement of units at S$1.676 apiece to cover the rich end of initial indications.

The STI today

Singapore shares close lower on Friday

SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed lower on Friday, with the key Straits Times Index down 7.49 points, or 0.21 per cent, to finish at 3,529.27.