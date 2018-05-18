You are here

Fri, May 18, 2018 - 6:30 PM

Singapore's domestic wholesale trade expanded by 6.6 per cent in the first quarter of 2018, compared with the same period last year, largely due to sales of petroleum and petroleum products.
Singapore's domestic wholesale trade grows 6.6% in Q1
SINGAPORE'S domestic wholesale trade expanded by 6.6 per cent in the first quarter of 2018, compared with the same period last year, largely due to sales of petroleum and petroleum products.

SIA to merge SilkAir into flagship carrier; CEO cites connectivity within plane fleet
MERGING SilkAir into Singapore Airlines (SIA) will improve connectivity across the combined fleet's wide- and narrow-body planes, Singapore Airlines management said on Friday.

Singapore's 3rd derivatives exchange Apex to start trading on May 25
CHINESE-backed Asia Pacific Exchange Pte (Apex) said it will start trading in Singapore on May 25, the latest foray into overseas trading venues by mainland investors.

Chinatown Plaza sold en bloc for S$260m
CHINATOWN Plaza has been sold for S$260 million to a property unit affiliated to Singapore-based RGE (Royal Golden Eagle), the pulp and paper to palm oil giant founded by Sukanto Tanoto. 

ESR-Reit, Viva Industrial Trust to merge; VIT stapled securityholders to receive S$0.96 per unit
MANAGERS of ESR-Reit and Viva Industrial Trust (VIT) on Friday announced a proposed merger to create Singapore's fourth largest industrial Reit with a combined S$3 billion in assets. 

CCT sells S$217.9m of units at S$1.676 to cover rich end of price talk
CAPITALAND Commercial Trust (CCT) has priced an upsized S$217.9 million overnight placement of units at S$1.676 apiece to cover the rich end of initial indications. 

Singapore shares close lower on Friday
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed lower on Friday, with the key Straits Times Index down 7.49 points, or 0.21 per cent, to finish at 3,529.27.

 

A*Star-linked industry projects and R&D spending jump in FY2017

US, China tariffs have had 'limited' direct effect on Singapore economy so far: Chan Chun Sing

Taiwan's Tsai under mid-term pressure over economic woes

Thailand's junta targets opposition for criticising election delays

Chancery Court brings YTD tally to S$8.8b, topping 2017 figure

SIA's S$181.8m Q4 net profit surpasses expectations

