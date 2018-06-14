You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Value of IPOs by Singapore issuers up 78% in H1
THE overall number of initial public offerings (IPOs) - domestic and cross-border - by Singapore issuers was up in the first six months of this year, with 12 listings raising US$459 million or 78 per cent more year on year, a report said.
World Cup fever cools stock market trading: DBS Group Research
THE 2018 World Cup may be the stuff of dreams for soccer fans, but it will be less so for the stock market as die-hard fans stay glued to their tv screens.
Nielsen launches consumer neuroscience lab in Singapore
NIELSEN, a global measurement and data analytics company, announced on Thursday the launch of a consumer neurosciences lab here, in partnership with the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB).
A PR coup as 'Singapore' tops Google search list in the US on eve of Trump-Kim summit
As images of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un strolling by revellers at a rooftop bar the night before an unprecedented meeting with US President Donald Trump circulated around social media sites, US citizens started asking "Where is Singapore?"
SIA investigating serious allegations made by passenger on delayed Singapore-India flight
SQ516, operating from Singapore to Kolkata on June 8, had experienced technical issues on the ground resulting in a delay of two hours and 52 minutes.
Nightclub Marquee to open its doors at Marina Bay Sands next year
THE multi-concept dining and entertainment destination is a collaboration between MBS and TAO Group, after the launch of LAVO Italian Restaurant & Rooftop Bar in January this year.
The STI today
Singapore shares close 1% lower on Thursday
THE key Straits Times Index extended previous days' losses to finish lower by 35.8 points or 1.1 per cent to at 3,356.73.