You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Thu, Jun 14, 2018 - 6:30 PM

BP_SGX_040618_2.jpg
The overall number of IPOs by Singapore issuers was up in the first six months of this year, with 12 listings raising US$459 million or 78 per cent more year on year, a report said.
BT PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Value of IPOs by Singapore issuers up 78% in H1
THE overall number of initial public offerings (IPOs) - domestic and cross-border - by Singapore issuers was up in the first six months of this year, with 12 listings raising US$459 million or 78 per cent more year on year, a report said. 

World Cup fever cools stock market trading: DBS Group Research
THE 2018 World Cup may be the stuff of dreams for soccer fans, but it will be less so for the stock market as die-hard fans stay glued to their tv screens. 

Nielsen launches consumer neuroscience lab in Singapore
NIELSEN, a global measurement and data analytics company, announced on Thursday the launch of a consumer neurosciences lab here, in partnership with the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB).

A PR coup as 'Singapore' tops Google search list in the US on eve of Trump-Kim summit
As images of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un strolling by revellers at a rooftop bar the night before an unprecedented meeting with US President Donald Trump circulated around social media sites, US citizens started asking "Where is Singapore?" 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

SIA investigating serious allegations made by passenger on delayed Singapore-India flight
SQ516, operating from Singapore to Kolkata on June 8, had experienced technical issues on the ground resulting in a delay of two hours and 52 minutes. 

Nightclub Marquee to open its doors at Marina Bay Sands next year
THE multi-concept dining and entertainment destination is a collaboration between MBS and TAO Group, after the launch of LAVO Italian Restaurant & Rooftop Bar in January this year. 

The STI today

Singapore shares close 1% lower on Thursday
THE key Straits Times Index extended previous days' losses to finish lower by 35.8 points or 1.1 per cent to at 3,356.73.

 

Government & Economy

WTO deputy chief advises EU caution in response to US tariffs

A PR coup as 'Singapore' tops Google search list in the US on eve of Trump-Kim summit

China shows signs of losing steam as PBOC pauses after Fed hike

Japan working to arrange Abe-Kim talks: reports

Australia May jobs growth misses expectations as full-time employment falls

Pentagon weighs future of US-South Korea drills after Trump nixes 'war games'

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_140618_1.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Startups

Can Grab get its hands on more money?

BT_20180614_UWCUP14_3471118.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Life & Culture

Russia's ready to kick off month-long World Cup party

BP_Lum_140618_8.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux crisis puts focus on its management

Most Read

1 Hyflux receives notice of default from perps trustee
2 Astrea IV offering of Class A-1 bonds 7.4 times subscribed
3 Park House in Orchard fetches record S$2,910 psf ppr price in collective sale
4 Malaysian financier Jho Low hiding in Macau: report
5 Trump, Kim pledge to work towards 'complete denuclearisation' of Korean peninsula at Singapore summit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGX_040618_2.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

Value of IPOs by Singapore issuers up 78% in H1

colin-sg-14.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Government & Economy

A PR coup as 'Singapore' tops Google search list in the US on eve of Trump-Kim summit

BP_Federal Reserve_140618_14.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Government & Economy

US Federal Reserve raises key interest rate to 1.75-2%, signals 2 more rate hikes this year

sia.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA investigating serious allegations made by passenger on delayed Singapore-India flight

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening