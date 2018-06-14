The overall number of IPOs by Singapore issuers was up in the first six months of this year, with 12 listings raising US$459 million or 78 per cent more year on year, a report said.

Value of IPOs by Singapore issuers up 78% in H1

THE overall number of initial public offerings (IPOs) - domestic and cross-border - by Singapore issuers was up in the first six months of this year, with 12 listings raising US$459 million or 78 per cent more year on year, a report said.

World Cup fever cools stock market trading: DBS Group Research

THE 2018 World Cup may be the stuff of dreams for soccer fans, but it will be less so for the stock market as die-hard fans stay glued to their tv screens.

Nielsen launches consumer neuroscience lab in Singapore

NIELSEN, a global measurement and data analytics company, announced on Thursday the launch of a consumer neurosciences lab here, in partnership with the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB).

A PR coup as 'Singapore' tops Google search list in the US on eve of Trump-Kim summit

As images of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un strolling by revellers at a rooftop bar the night before an unprecedented meeting with US President Donald Trump circulated around social media sites, US citizens started asking "Where is Singapore?"

sentifi.com Market voices on:

SIA investigating serious allegations made by passenger on delayed Singapore-India flight

SQ516, operating from Singapore to Kolkata on June 8, had experienced technical issues on the ground resulting in a delay of two hours and 52 minutes.

Nightclub Marquee to open its doors at Marina Bay Sands next year

THE multi-concept dining and entertainment destination is a collaboration between MBS and TAO Group, after the launch of LAVO Italian Restaurant & Rooftop Bar in January this year.

The STI today

Singapore shares close 1% lower on Thursday

THE key Straits Times Index extended previous days' losses to finish lower by 35.8 points or 1.1 per cent to at 3,356.73.