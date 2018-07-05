In a statement released on Thursday, the CCCS said it has issued a Proposed Infringement Decision against Grab and Uber in relation to the sale of Uber's South-east Asian business to Grab.

Grab-Uber deal ruled anti-competitive; watchdog to impose corrective measures, slap fines

CCCS "provisionally" found that the deal had led to a substantial lessening of competition in point-to-point transport services in Singapore.

Mapletree Logistics Trust to acquire HNA's Singapore warehouses for S$778.3m

THE sum includes the purchase price of S$730 million, and the estimated upfront land premium for the balance lease terms payable to JTC Corporation of S$48.3 million.

HDB resale prices dip 0.3% in June from May: SRX

THE data also showed that prices have fallen by 1.9 per cent from the same month last year, and by 13.3 per cent since the peak in April 2013.

Serial System CEO 'appears to be a person under investigation' in Taiwan

ELECTRONICS components distributor Serial System said its executive chairman and group chief executive Derek Goh Bak Heng, who had been called upon by the Taiwanese authorities to assist in certain investigations under the Securities and Exchange Act of Taiwan on June 28, is under investigation.

Digital debt collector AsiaCollect raises US$4.5m; investors include SIG Asia, Dymon Asia

The investment round was led by global technology investor SIG Asia Investments, with co-investor Dymon Asia Ventures, the venture capital arm of Singapore-based alternative investment manager, Dymon Asia Capital.

Xiaomi call warrants to start trading on SGX on July 9

THREE new call warrants on Xiaomi Corporation issued by Macquarie Bank will start trading on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on July 9, alongside Xiaomi's initial public offering (IPO) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Singapore shares close up 0.4% ahead of July 6 tariff deadline

The Straits Times Index added 11.82 points to close at 3,256.71, after hitting an intraday low of 3,239.32.