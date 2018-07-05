You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Thu, Jul 05, 2018 - 6:30 PM

In a statement released on Thursday, the CCCS said it has issued a Proposed Infringement Decision against Grab and Uber in relation to the sale of Uber's South-east Asian business to Grab.
Grab-Uber deal ruled anti-competitive; watchdog to impose corrective measures, slap fines
CCCS "provisionally" found that the deal had led to a substantial lessening of competition in point-to-point transport services in Singapore. 

Mapletree Logistics Trust to acquire HNA's Singapore warehouses for S$778.3m
THE sum includes the purchase price of S$730 million, and the estimated upfront land premium for the balance lease terms payable to JTC Corporation of S$48.3 million. 

HDB resale prices dip 0.3% in June from May: SRX
THE data also showed that prices have fallen by 1.9 per cent from the same month last year, and by 13.3 per cent since the peak in April 2013. 

Serial System CEO 'appears to be a person under investigation' in Taiwan
ELECTRONICS components distributor Serial System said its executive chairman and group chief executive Derek Goh Bak Heng, who had been called upon by the Taiwanese authorities to assist in certain investigations under the Securities and Exchange Act of Taiwan on June 28, is under investigation.  

Digital debt collector AsiaCollect raises US$4.5m; investors include SIG Asia, Dymon Asia
The investment round was led by global technology investor SIG Asia Investments, with co-investor Dymon Asia Ventures, the venture capital arm of Singapore-based alternative investment manager, Dymon Asia Capital.  

Xiaomi call warrants to start trading on SGX on July 9
THREE new call warrants on Xiaomi Corporation issued by Macquarie Bank will start trading on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on July 9, alongside Xiaomi's initial public offering (IPO) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. 

The STI today

Singapore shares close up 0.4% ahead of July 6 tariff deadline
The Straits Times Index added 11.82 points to close at 3,256.71, after hitting an intraday low of 3,239.32. 

 

Government & Economy

Malaysia investigates China-backed project links with 1MDB - official

Najib's stepson Riza Aziz grilled for third day in 1MDB corruption probe

China warns US "opening fire" on world with tariff threats

Trump trade war to become reality as China tariffs hit

Japan's emperor resumes duties after illness

China's Jiangsu launches 'green loans' to fund pollution fight

Editor's Choice

Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

MAS warning of 'euphoria' puts Singapore property market on notice

Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

Horizon Towers back on collective sale market with S$1.1b reserve price

Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

Loh Lik Peng sells Wanderlust Hotel

