Singapore shares close up 0.4% ahead of July 6 tariff deadline

SINGAPORE stocks ended 0.4 per cent higher on Thursday, a day ahead of a July 6 deadline where the United States is set to impose tariffs on some US$34 billion in Chinese imports.

China is expected to immediately hit back with its own arsenal of tariffs, with US countermeasures a looming possibility.

The Straits Times Index added 11.82 points to close at 3,256.71, after hitting an intraday low of 3,239.32.

Losers edged out gainers 200 to 175, with some 1.85 billion shares worth S$973.4 million in total changing hands.