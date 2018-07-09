You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
Singapore banks to gain from property cooling measures: Moody's
SINGAPORE banks are expected to benefit from property cooling measures which kicked in on July 6, which will reduce speculative demand for residential properties and increase banks' buffers "if and when property prices fall significantly", ratings agency Moody's said on Monday.
Parliament
StanChart Singapore names Patrick Lee as its new CEO
THE 46-year-old will be based in Singapore and will report to Judy Hsu, regional CEO, Asean and South Asia.
The STI today
Singapore shares up 1.2% on Monday
SINGAPORE shares closed higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index (STI) up 1.2 per cent or 37 points to 3,228.82, and above the psychological 3,200 support level.