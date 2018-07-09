Moody's said the higher ABSD rates and tighter loan limits reduce the risk of a property price bubble, future price shocks and losses from mortgage loans, which is credit positive for Singapore’s banks.

Singapore banks to gain from property cooling measures: Moody's

SINGAPORE banks are expected to benefit from property cooling measures which kicked in on July 6, which will reduce speculative demand for residential properties and increase banks' buffers "if and when property prices fall significantly", ratings agency Moody's said on Monday.

SINGAPORE shares closed higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index (STI) up 1.2 per cent or 37 points to 3,228.82, and above the psychological 3,200 support level.