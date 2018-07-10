TEMASEK Holdings warned of increased near-term downside risks even as buoyant stock markets lifted its portfolio to a 12.19 per cent one-year return for the financial year ended March 31, 2018.

THE Singapore government-owned investment firm's net portfolio value grew to a record S$308 billion, up from S$275 billion a year ago, according to its annual report released on Tuesday.

Grab launches grocery delivery service, partnerships platform; aims to be South-east Asia’s ‘everyday superapp’

THE first service is GrabPlatform, a suite of APIs that opens the Grab app to technology partners and enables the latter to integrate their services with Grab.

Grab to appeal against consumer watchdog's decision

GRAB'S chief executive Anthony Tan confirmed this on Tuesday, during a press conference about new initiatives the company was rolling out.

Singapore condo resale prices rise 0.2% in June; volumes down 25.5%: SRX Property

COMPARED with May, the Core Central region (CCR) and Outside Central Region (OCR) recorded a price increase of 0.1 per cent and 0.4 per cent respectively, while Rest of Central Region (RCR) prices remained unchanged.

No single measure to express 'cost of living' pressures fully: Chan Chun Sing in Parliament

“NO single measure will express an individual’s ‘cost of living’ pressures fully, given the different needs and wants, the evolving aspirations and the potential gap between aspirations and anticipated means,” he noted..

CDL to invest HK$237.81m in property service provider E-House's Hong Kong IPO

E-House's main businesses comprise real estate agency services in the primary market (E-House Marketing), real estate data consultancy (CRIC) and property brokerage network services (Fangyou).

The STI today

Singapore shares up 1.4% on Tuesday

SINGAPORE shares closed higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index (STI) up 1.4 per cent or 46.01 points to 3,274.83.