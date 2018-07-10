You are here

Home > Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices rise 0.2% in June; volumes down 25.5%: SRX Property

Tue, Jul 10, 2018 - 11:04 AM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

BP_SGcondo_100718_52.jpg
Resale prices of non-landed homes in June crept up just 0.2 per cent from the previous month as volumes plunged 25.5 per cent, according to latest flash estimates by real estate portal SRX Property.
PHOTO: ST FILE

RESALE prices of non-landed homes in June crept up just 0.2 per cent from the previous month as volumes plunged 25.5 per cent, according to latest flash estimates by real estate portal SRX Property.

Compared to May, the Core Central region (CCR) and Outside Central Region (OCR) recorded a price increase of 0.1 per cent and 0.4 per cent respectively, while Rest of Central Region (RCR) prices remained unchanged.

Year-on-year, prices in June 2018 increased by 10.6 per cent from June 2017.

CCR, RCR and OCR recorded a year-on-year price increase of 10.9 per cent, 11.6 per cent, and 9.4 per cent respectively from the previous year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Based on an index average of three months in the second quarter of 2018 and that of the preceding quarter, prices have risen 3.8 per cent from Q1 2018.

SRX also revised its monthly price change figure for May up slightly to 1.3 per cent from 1.2 per cent.

June's resale volume declined 25.5 per cent to 1,128 units from May's 1,514 units. Year-on-year, the number of units resold rose 4.6 per cent from June 2017, but resale volume was down by 45.0 per cent compared to its peak of 2,050 units in April 2010. 
 
Overall median Transaction Over X-Value (TOX) was positive S$17,000 in June 2018, a decrease of S$1,000 compared to positive S$18,000 TOX for May.

TOX measures how much a buyer is overpaying or underpaying on a property based on SRX Property's computer-generated market value.

District 21's Upper Bukit Timah and Ulu Pandan posted the highest TOX among districts with more than 10 resale transactions, of positive S$70,000.

This suggests that a majority of the buyers in that district purchased units above the computer-generated market value.

Table

District 26's Upper Thomson, Springleaf posts the most negative median TOX at S$12,000 among relatively active districts.

This suggests that a majority of the buyers in that district purchased units below the computer-generated market value.

Real Estate

Thousands of low-cost homes empty in India despite urban shortage

Thousands of low-cost homes empty in India despite urban shortage

CDL to invest HK$237.81m in property service provider E-House's Hong Kong IPO

UK group in exclusive due diligence for Manulife Centre

Plans for Jurong still intact, no matter how rail project pans out

What cooling measures? Weekend buyers still flocking to showflats

Editor's Choice

BP_Chan Chun Sing_100718_1.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore warns of 'significant' impact should trade war escalate

BT_20180710_KRCENTRE_3495380.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Real Estate

UK group in exclusive due diligence for Manulife Centre

BT_20180710_LLSIWW_3495384.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Virtual Singapore project to be ready by end-2018: Tharman

Most Read

1 Singapore banks to gain from property cooling measures: Moody's
2 Chilling effect on property market as cooling measures hit developers, buyers
3 StanChart Singapore names Patrick Lee as its new CEO
4 Xiaomi's shares open 2.9% down on debut in Hong Kong
5 Lim Kit Siang asks if ex-Malaysian PM Najib allowed Jho Low to 'hide in plain sight' in Hong Kong
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_grab_100718_53.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Startups

Grab launches grocery delivery service, partnerships platform; aims to be South-east Asia’s ‘everyday superapp’

BP_Chan Chun Sing_100718_1.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore warns of 'significant' impact should trade war escalate

Jul 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: Rich Capital, RHT Health Trust, OKP, Top Glove, Yanlord

Jul 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Foreland Fabrictech, unit hit with court enforcement notice over undisclosed lawsuit in China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening