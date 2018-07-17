Singapore's June non-oil domestic exports (NODX) fell far short of economists' expectations with a muted 1.1 per cent growth that was well shy of the 15.5 per cent surge in May.

Singapore non-oil domestic exports miss expectations with 1.1% growth in June

SIMMERING trade war tensions and slowing electronics momentum have led to a sharp moderation in non-oil domestic exports (NODX) in June, putting Singapore's growth in the second half of the year at risk.

Cooling measures raised homeownership costs, cooled property demand: Redas president

THE imposition of heftier additional buyer's stamp duty (ABSD) on developers is "a big setback for the property market in Singapore", Real Estate Developers' Association of Singapore (Redas) president Augustine Tan said on July 17.

Auditor-General gives clean report on government finances, but finds repeated lapses in contract management

THE Auditor-General's Office (AGO) continued to find lapses in contract management among public sector entities, as well as gaps in management of research and development (R&D) grants.

Sias to hold shareholder dialogue ahead of Shanghai Turbo EGM

A LOCAL investor watchdog is holding a dialogue for shareholders of precision engineering group Shanghai Turbo Enterprises, citing "serious concerns about the events unfolding" at the company, ahead of a vote on July 24 on whether to replace its entire board of directors.

Ezra's restructuring proposal with Asia Fund Space falls through

OFFSHORE and marine group Ezra Holdings on Tuesday said that its binding proposal with financial consultancy specialist Asia Fund Space (HK) Ltd (AFS) has fallen through on July 16 due to AFS not meeting certain requirements of the deal.

Singapore's precious stones and metals industry to face tighter scrutiny on money laundering risks

New rules, designed to manage money laundering and terrorism financing risks in the industry, would also require dealers to have measures in place to mitigate any such risks posed by customers and transactions.

Singapore shares end higher on Tuesday

SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed marginally higher on Tuesday, with the key Straits Times Index up 0.2 per cent or 6.85 points to 3,239.64.