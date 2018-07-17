You are here

Home > Real Estate

Cooling measures raised homeownership costs, cooled property demand: Redas president

Tue, Jul 17, 2018 - 11:31 AM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

BP_SGcondo_160718_2_0.jpg
The imposition of heftier additional buyer's stamp duty (ABSD) on developers is "a big setback for the property market in Singapore", Redas president Augustine Tan said on July 17.
PHOTO: ST FILE

THE imposition of heftier additional buyer's stamp duty (ABSD) on developers is "a big setback for the property market in Singapore", Real Estate Developers' Association of Singapore (Redas) president Augustine Tan said on July 17.

Referring to the government's recent cooling measures that also include tightened Loan-To-Value (LTV) ratios, he said that the changes have raised the cost of homeownership and cooled demand from investors and foreigners, while possibly eroding the confidence of developers, investors and buyers.

"Property markets are driven by both economic fundamentals and market sentiment. It is thus imperative to monitor the impact of the new measures as the unintended consequences could have broader ramifications," he said, while adding that Redas shares the government’s interest in maintaining a stable and sustainable property market.

He was speaking at the industry assocation's property market update seminar for 2018 at Orchard Hotel.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The market is barely into its first year of recovery and has not been allowed time to find its own course and reach a sustained supply-demand equilibrium," he said.

He noted that analysts forecast reduced sale transactions of 9,000 to 10,000 in 2018 and beyond, while the overall unsold inventory and new supply of 59,544 units represent six to seven years of demand assuming the estimated 6,525 displaced owners from collective sales between last year and June this year do not downgrade to public housing.

"Demand for non-housing property will be further dampened as the measures continue to bite, exacerbating the high supply situation," he said.

Moreover, first-time homebuyers would face higher cost of ownership due to the tightened LTV ratios as they will need more cash or CPF (Central Provident Fund) outlays for their down payments, he said.

Developers will also have to take stock and reassess what he called the imbalanced supply-demand situation, and prepare for a "different mode of operation".

"It is in the interest of the country to have a vibrant real estate industry and a steady growth in real estate value for home owners and investors in the long term," he said.

Real Estate

China home prices rose in June at fastest pace in 21 months

China home prices rose in June at fastest pace in 21 months

After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months

UOL unveils deals to beef up its Indonesian hospitality portfolio

Keppel Reit to begin unit buy-back

Soilbuild Reit DPU dips 13.8% in Q2

Editor's Choice

BT_20180717_ANGSGXREGCO17_3502306.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

SGX takes carrot and stick approach to set good corporate behaviour

BP_CONDO_160718_85_0.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months

BT_20180717_YOSUMMER17A_3502308.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Real Estate

Two freehold central sites up for en bloc

Most Read

1 Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%
2 Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities
3 Singapore developers sold over 40% fewer homes in June than in May
4 Cluster near Boon Keng going for S$133.66m
5 Thai cave rescue divers given diplomatic immunity: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil domestic exports miss expectations with 1.1% growth in June; economists concerned about GDP growth in H2

temasek_bloomberg.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek expands US footprint with a wary eye on trade tensions

BP_CONDO_160718_85_0.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months

Jul 17, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Datapulse, ST Engineering, NeraTel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening