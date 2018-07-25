Middle-market firms in Singapore are brimming with optimism this year, with nine in 10 expecting growth in excess of the global average growth rate of 6 per cent, according to the annual EY Growth Barometer.

Most middle-market Singapore firms see 6% or more growth this year, outpacing global peers: EY

JUST under two-fifths of the Singapore respondents are aiming for growth of over 10 per cent for the year, compared to about a quarter of respondents globally.

Temasek talks 10-year US dollar bonds at 90 to 95 basis points over Treasuries, sources say

TEMASEK said on Wednesday that the offering is part of a US$20 billion guaranteed global medium term note programme.

Natural Cool extends convertible bond maturity date to August 2020

THE decision to extend the bond maturity date from August 2018 to August 2020 was approved by a super-majority vote in a meeting of bondholders held on Tuesday.

Bombardier awarded $1.2 billion contract to replace 66 oldest MRT trains

FOUR of the 66 new trains will also be fitted out with Automatic Track Inspection system, which uses cameras, lasers and sensors to help detect rail defects.

NTUC chief calls for more companies to voluntarily raise retirement age

A RAISED retirement age will allow older workers to continue working, earn an income and contribute, he said.

Singapore shares close 1% higher on Wednesday

SINGAPORE stocks finished higher on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 34.18 points or 1 per cent to 3,326.83.