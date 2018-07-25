Bombardier awarded $1.2 billion contract to replace 66 oldest MRT trains

Canadian engineering giant Bombardier has been awarded a $1.2 billion contract to supply 66 new trains for the North-South, East-West MRT lines.

The new trains, slated to arrive from 2021, will replace 66 first-generation trains which have been in service from the time the MRT started over 30 years ago.

Speaking at the tender award ceremony at Tuas Depot Wednesday (July 25), Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said the Bombardier trains will come with new features designed to boost reliability. These include condition-monitoring sensors and back-end analytic systems which will allow engineers to detect and address anomalies early.

Mr Khaw said this will "significantly" reduce the chances of train faults arising.

Four of the 66 new trains will also be fitted out with Automatic Track Inspection system, which uses cameras, lasers and sensors to help detect rail defects.

Mr Khaw said: "The MRT system has many core components, but to the commuters, trains are the most tangible aspect of their daily experience."

He said the new trains will be able to cater to parents with strollers, wheelchair users and commuters with personal mobility devices or foldable bicycles, while maintaining the same number of seats.

Mr Khaw added: "We are halfway through the asset renewal programme for the North-South and East-West lines. Later this year, we will commence the task of renewing the power supply. Work on replacing the track circuits will also begin later this year."

