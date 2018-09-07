You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Fri, Sep 07, 2018 - 6:30 PM

ascendas1.jpg
An office property in Raleigh, one of 33 assets in the US acquired by Ascendas-Singbridge Group.
ASCENDAS-SINGBRIDGE

Ascendas-Singbridge buys 33 office properties in maiden entry into US
ASCENDAS-Singbridge Group has entered the US market by acquiring a portfolio of 33 high-quality office properties with a total net lettable area of about 3.3 million square feet in three cities. 

E-payment platform Razer Pay to launch in Singapore by Q1 2019
IN a Facebook post on Friday, Razer founder and chief Tan Min-Liang said that Razer had a year ago committed - in an e-payment proposal to the Singapore government - to spearhead support for an e-payment solution for Singapore. 

Temasek Holdings to form IT and cloud JV with Infosys
THE joint venture will integrate teams from Infosys and the operations of Temasek’s wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore, Trusted Source, which currently delivers IT services to Temasek and a number of other clients. 

Nets teams up with food ordering app Waitrr, said to be first such tie-up
THIS is understood to be the first time that diners will be able to use NetsPay to make payment when they place an order on a mobile food ordering app.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

LTC's controlling Cheng family to seek voluntary delisting, offer S$0.925 per share for exit
HE controlling shareholders of LTC Corp will propose a voluntary delisting and make an exit offer at 92.5 Singapore cents per share after failing to force compulsory delisting from their earlier takeover bid for the steel and property group. 

Soilbuild Reit seeking to acquire 2 Australia properties in bid to enter Aussie market
SOILBUILD Reit (real estate investment trust) announced the proposed acquisitions of an office in Canberra, Australia for A$55 million (S$54.2 million) and an Australian poultry processing plant for A$61.25 million, marking its maiden entry into the Australian market.

The STI today

Singapore shares end lower on Friday
SINGAPORE shares closed down on Friday, with the Straits Times Index losing 0.4 per cent or 13.3 points to 3,134.39. 

 

Government & Economy

Singapore slips one spot to No 28 in global index for retirement security

The Australian dollar is acting like an emerging market currency

China's Xi to attend Russia summit, North Korea's Kim invited

Power supplies restored to 1.31 million customers in Hokkaido after quake

Strategy reboot needed to tackle challenges of globalisation: Indranee Rajah

US dollar slips vs yen, Trump seen challenging Japan on trade issues

Editor's Choice

BP_Tax_070918_4.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Government & Economy

The world is paying more taxes despite tax cuts

BT_20180907_JQFACE7_3554768.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Startups

Facebook to build S$1.4b data centre in Singapore - its first in Asia

BP_GIC_070918_5.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

GIC still sees gems in tech sector despite stretched valuations

Most Read

1 DBS sets Singapore-dollar perpetual final price guidance at 3.98%
2 Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks
3 Cash-flush investors zoom in on DBS' S$1b of perps
4 First study on impact of declining HDB leases seen leaving out too many factors
5 Facebook to build S$1.4b data centre in Singapore, its first in Asia
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

ascendas1.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Ascendas-Singbridge buys 33 office properties in maiden entry into US

colin-rp-7.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Consumer

E-payment platform Razer Pay to launch in Singapore by Q1 2019

Sep 7, 2018
Technology

Temasek Holdings to form IT and cloud JV with Infosys

Sep 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

LTC's controlling Cheng family to seek voluntary delisting, offer S$0.925 per share for exit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening