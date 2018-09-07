An office property in Raleigh, one of 33 assets in the US acquired by Ascendas-Singbridge Group.

Ascendas-Singbridge buys 33 office properties in maiden entry into US

ASCENDAS-Singbridge Group has entered the US market by acquiring a portfolio of 33 high-quality office properties with a total net lettable area of about 3.3 million square feet in three cities.

E-payment platform Razer Pay to launch in Singapore by Q1 2019

IN a Facebook post on Friday, Razer founder and chief Tan Min-Liang said that Razer had a year ago committed - in an e-payment proposal to the Singapore government - to spearhead support for an e-payment solution for Singapore.

Temasek Holdings to form IT and cloud JV with Infosys

THE joint venture will integrate teams from Infosys and the operations of Temasek’s wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore, Trusted Source, which currently delivers IT services to Temasek and a number of other clients.

Nets teams up with food ordering app Waitrr, said to be first such tie-up

THIS is understood to be the first time that diners will be able to use NetsPay to make payment when they place an order on a mobile food ordering app.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

LTC's controlling Cheng family to seek voluntary delisting, offer S$0.925 per share for exit

HE controlling shareholders of LTC Corp will propose a voluntary delisting and make an exit offer at 92.5 Singapore cents per share after failing to force compulsory delisting from their earlier takeover bid for the steel and property group.

Soilbuild Reit seeking to acquire 2 Australia properties in bid to enter Aussie market

SOILBUILD Reit (real estate investment trust) announced the proposed acquisitions of an office in Canberra, Australia for A$55 million (S$54.2 million) and an Australian poultry processing plant for A$61.25 million, marking its maiden entry into the Australian market.

The STI today

Singapore shares end lower on Friday

SINGAPORE shares closed down on Friday, with the Straits Times Index losing 0.4 per cent or 13.3 points to 3,134.39.