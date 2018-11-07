Democrats rode a wave of dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump to win control of the US House of Representatives on Tuesday, giving them the opportunity to block Mr Trump's agenda and open his administration to intense scrutiny.

In blow to Trump, Democrats seize US House control; Republicans retain Senate

Democrats rode a wave of dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump to win control of the US House of Representatives on Tuesday, giving them the opportunity to block Mr Trump's agenda and open his administration to intense scrutiny.

ONE Championship to invest up to US$50m in e-sports with partners including Razer, Singtel

SINGAPORE-BASED martial arts organisation, ONE Championship on Wednesday said it intends to lead a plan to invest up to US$50 million alongside key partners, including Singapore companies Razer and Singtel, to create Asia’s largest global e-sports championship series - ONE eSports.

Singapore English newspaper readership stable as digital growth offsets print declines: Nielsen

The Business Times' combined average daily readership - including its weekend edition - held steady at 2.3 per cent, from 2.2 per cent the previous year.

Singapore banks' loan growth to weaken further: Fitch Solutions

THE loan growth outlook for Singapore banks may continue to weaken due to a combination of worsening global conditions arising from trade tensions and higher borrowing costs, as well as strict property restrictions, according to a Fitch Solutions report released on Wednesday.

7-storey freehold commercial building in South Bridge Road up for collective sale with S$23.5m reserve price

UNDER the Urban Redevelopment Authority's Master Plan 2014, it is zoned “commercial” with a gross plot ratio of 4.2.

Grab gets a second investment from Hyundai of US$250m

Hyundai Motor Co has raised its stakes in growing South-east Asian markets with a US$250 million investment in Singapore's Grab, its second in the ridehailing firm, as it chases rivals in the race for new-age transportation.

Singapore shares close up 0.2% on Wednesday

SINGAPORE stocks ended slightly higher on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index rising 4.74 points or 0.2 per cent to 3,065.36.