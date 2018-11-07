You are here

Home > Transport

Grab gets a second investment from Hyundai of US$250m

Wed, Nov 07, 2018 - 8:12 AM

2018-10-22T031122Z_1115745220_RC1CE8728410_RTRMADP_3_HYUNDAI-MOTOR-RESULTS.JPG
Hyundai Motor Co has raised its stakes in growing Southeast Asian markets with a US$250 million investment in Singapore's Grab, its second in the ride-hailing firm, as it chases rivals in the race for new-age transportation.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] Hyundai Motor Co has raised its stakes in growing South-east Asian markets with a US$250 million investment in Singapore's Grab, its second in the ridehailing firm, as it chases rivals in the race for new-age transportation.

The investment is Hyundai's biggest-ever in an auto-tech firm, yet is smaller than those made by others including Toyota Motor Corp. Nevertheless, it underscores a shift in strategy at a South Korean conglomerate that has typically shunned partnerships in favour of developing its own technologies.

Hyundai and affiliate Kia Motors Corp will launch pilot electric vehicle (EV) projects in South-east Asia next year, starting with Singapore, where 200 EVs will be leased to Grab drivers, Hyundai said in a statement.

It said the project will later be expanded to countries including Malaysia and Vietnam, where markets for traditionally powered cars are dominated by Japanese rivals.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The move comes as Hyundai battles sluggish sales in its two biggest markets, China and the United States, while its stock price has fallen nearly a third this year.

Hyundai has joined the global race to invest in mobility firms as individual car ownership is widely expected to fall due to in part to increasing car-sharing options in big cities.

"Not only Hyundai, but all global auto manufacturers have realised that generating revenue solely from selling vehicles is not a sustainable, viable option," Hyundai's chief innovation officer, Chi Young-cho, told reporters in Seoul.

"It is better to disrupt than being disrupted," he said.

Earlier this year, Hyundai said it invested US$25 million for a 0.45 per cent stake in Grab, joining investors such as Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing, Japan's SoftBank Group Corp and Toyota Motor Corp.

Grab said it has so far raised US$2.7 billion in funding, including Hyundai's latest investment, and is on track to attract over US$3 billion by the end of this year. Grab president Ming Maa told Reuters that the company does not yet have plans to go public.

The partnership will help Grab lower car ownership and operating costs for its drivers, Mr Maa said. Lower costs help ride-hailing firms attract and retain drivers.

Hyundai expects to launch its own ride-sharing service in select markets next year, said Mr Chi, who oversees Hyundai's new businesses such as those involving ride-sharing, artificial intelligence and robotics. He also said the automaker is looking at acquisition opportunities, without giving details.

The automaker aims to collect data such as on battery charging from cars it leases to Grab to develop vehicles better tailored for South-east Asia. It also hopes to explore the possibility of building a factory in the region in the longer term.

South-east Asia's EV market is very small. Only 142 battery-powered cars are likely to be sold in the market this year, versus six last year, showed data from market researcher LMC Automotive.

EV sales this year are likely to reach 693,894 units in China and 172,744 units in the United States, LMC data showed.

REUTERS

Transport

China won't sell jetliners to Iran - state aero executive

BMW CFO to decide on building additional cars in China in coming weeks

Boeing issues advice on plane sensor after 737 Max jet crash

BMW predicts tough fourth quarter after profits slump

Vehicle ownership transfer among added services on revamped One.Motoring site

Boeing close to issuing safety warning on 737 Max

Editor's Choice

20171218_1513600128234_4583660150679517_4_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Nov 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX less strict than peers, but compliance is weighing on firms

BT_20181107_PGRTT5_3609752.jpg
Nov 7, 2018
Technology

Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms

BT_20181107_LLROSEMARY_3609783.jpg
Nov 7, 2018
Technology

Infusing science with fun

Most Read

1 Grab seizes big deals ahead of Go-Jek's arrival
2 Boeing close to issuing safety warning on 737 Max
3 Sakae Holdings founder Douglas Foo selling bungalow for S$16.13m
4 Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms
5 DBS Q3 profit up 76% on higher loan income, lower allowances

Must Read

Nancy Pelosi.jpg
Nov 7, 2018
Government & Economy

In blow to Trump, Democrats seize US House control; Republicans retain Senate

doc72ntwc8zj1z1ovusn9e_doc72ex62j5j3r14jt5tkn8.jpg
Nov 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore English newspaper readership stable as digital growth offsets print declines: Nielsen

Nov 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

ONE Championship to invest up to US$50m in e-sports with partners including Razer, Singtel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening