You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Nov 09, 2018 - 6:30 PM

doc72ouxzyq9spk5si3br2_doc6ukzue83x7otpr353qk.jpg
FIVE new areas in Singapore have been gazetted for development as car-lite precincts, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Friday.
SPH

Stories you might have missed

LTA to allow fewer carpark spaces in private developments from Feb 2019; announces 5 car-lite precincts

THESE precincts - namely Marina South, Kampong Bugis, Woodlands North, Bayshore and the Jurong Lake District - will have greater connectivity to public transport as well as alternative travel options such as walking, cycling and personal mobility devices.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

A*Star's A*ccelerate, investors raise over S$85m to co-create deep tech startups

SINGAPORE'S Agency for Science, Technology and Research’s (A*Star) newly-rebranded commercialisation arm, A*ccelerate, will be entering into new agreements with investors such as Startup-O, Hafnium Hafaway, Marvelstone, Trendlines and Dymon Asia Ventures.

SESTO Robotics spins off from HOPE Technik, gets S$4m Series A funding

SESTO Robotics, an autonomous technology solutions startup, announced on Friday that its spin-off from parent company HOPE Technik has been completed.

Singtel-backed fintech firm Sygnum announces tie-up with blockchain company daura

FINTECH firm Sygnum on Friday announced its partnership with blockchain company daura to build a solution to securely issue digital assets such as tokenised shares and investment products.

MAS files police report against author of 'baseless and defamatory' 1MDB-related article

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore said on Friday it has filed a report with the Singapore police against the author of an article published on on the States Times Review website on Nov 5 that were false and malicious, and impugned the integrity of the MAS as a financial regulator.

Corporate earnings

The STI Today

Singapore shares end lower on Friday

SINGAPORE stocks closed lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 0.49 per cent or 15.27 points to 3,077.97.

Government & Economy

Irish PM says Brexit deal possible in next couple of weeks

India to sell 'enemy shares' of people who fled to Pakistan

IS claims Melbourne stabbing: propaganda agency

EU nears deal for tougher screening of foreign investments

Sri Lanka's disputed government admits it lacks majority

China unveils more funding support for private firms

Editor's Choice

BP_HKEX_091118_2.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Government & Economy

HK-listed Singapore companies fizzle after IPO sizzle

BP_Grab_091118_3.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Startups

Grab scores coup on Super App rivals with KBank tie-up in Thailand

BP_Singtel_091118_9.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel's Q2 net profit falls 77% to S$667m

Most Read

1 Boeing close to issuing safety warning on 737 Max
2 Raising withdrawal age for CPF may not be right or needed move
3 Fintech gives fillip to jobs and funding in Singapore financial sector
4 Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms
5 HK-listed Singapore companies fizzle after IPO sizzle

Must Read

doc72oqwinj5n81faen74rx_doc6ukzue83x7otpr353qk.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Government & Economy

LTA to allow fewer carpark spaces in private developments from Feb 2019; announces 5 car-lite precincts

Nov 9, 2018
Government & Economy

A*Star's A*ccelerate, investors raise over S$85m to co-create deep tech startups

Nov 9, 2018
Startups

SESTO Robotics spins off from HOPE Technik, gets S$4m Series A funding

Nov 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel-backed fintech firm Sygnum announces tie-up with blockchain company daura

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening