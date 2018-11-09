FIVE new areas in Singapore have been gazetted for development as car-lite precincts, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Friday.

THESE precincts - namely Marina South, Kampong Bugis, Woodlands North, Bayshore and the Jurong Lake District - will have greater connectivity to public transport as well as alternative travel options such as walking, cycling and personal mobility devices.

SINGAPORE'S Agency for Science, Technology and Research’s (A*Star) newly-rebranded commercialisation arm, A*ccelerate, will be entering into new agreements with investors such as Startup-O, Hafnium Hafaway, Marvelstone, Trendlines and Dymon Asia Ventures.

SESTO Robotics, an autonomous technology solutions startup, announced on Friday that its spin-off from parent company HOPE Technik has been completed.

FINTECH firm Sygnum on Friday announced its partnership with blockchain company daura to build a solution to securely issue digital assets such as tokenised shares and investment products.

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore said on Friday it has filed a report with the Singapore police against the author of an article published on on the States Times Review website on Nov 5 that were false and malicious, and impugned the integrity of the MAS as a financial regulator.

SINGAPORE stocks closed lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 0.49 per cent or 15.27 points to 3,077.97.