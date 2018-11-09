You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
LTA to allow fewer carpark spaces in private developments from Feb 2019; announces 5 car-lite precincts
THESE precincts - namely Marina South, Kampong Bugis, Woodlands North, Bayshore and the Jurong Lake District - will have greater connectivity to public transport as well as alternative travel options such as walking, cycling and personal mobility devices.
A*Star's A*ccelerate, investors raise over S$85m to co-create deep tech startups
SINGAPORE'S Agency for Science, Technology and Research’s (A*Star) newly-rebranded commercialisation arm, A*ccelerate, will be entering into new agreements with investors such as Startup-O, Hafnium Hafaway, Marvelstone, Trendlines and Dymon Asia Ventures.
SESTO Robotics spins off from HOPE Technik, gets S$4m Series A funding
SESTO Robotics, an autonomous technology solutions startup, announced on Friday that its spin-off from parent company HOPE Technik has been completed.
Singtel-backed fintech firm Sygnum announces tie-up with blockchain company daura
FINTECH firm Sygnum on Friday announced its partnership with blockchain company daura to build a solution to securely issue digital assets such as tokenised shares and investment products.
MAS files police report against author of 'baseless and defamatory' 1MDB-related article
THE Monetary Authority of Singapore said on Friday it has filed a report with the Singapore police against the author of an article published on on the States Times Review website on Nov 5 that were false and malicious, and impugned the integrity of the MAS as a financial regulator.
Corporate earnings
- Fraser Property's fiscal 2018 profit up 10% to S$759m
- StarHub Q3 net profit slumps by 12.8% to S$57 million on higher operating costs
- Haw Par net profit up 43% in Q3
- Avarga Q3 earnings sink 12.1% to S$7.8m
- Procurri Q3 profit surges to S$1.4m from S$14,000
- Gaylin flags loss for Q2 due to 'challenging' oil and gas environment
The STI Today
Singapore shares end lower on Friday
SINGAPORE stocks closed lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 0.49 per cent or 15.27 points to 3,077.97.