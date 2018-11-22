SINGAPORE’S growth in the third quarter fell short of economist predictions, dragged down by moderating demand for electronics amid uncertain global conditions arising from the US-China trade war.

Stories you might have missed

Singapore Q3 GDP grew 2.2%, below street estimates; MTI narrows 2018 forecast to 3-3.5%

Singapore non-oil exports grow for 5th quarter in a row in Q3, posts 8% jump

SINGAPORE'S non-oil domestic exports (NODX) continued to grow for the fifth straight quarter in July-September, posting an 8.0 per cent jump over the past year and extending the 9.3 per cent rise in the second quarter.

IMDA puts up seed funding to boost blockchain adoption by enterprises

IN a bid to grow the blockchain ecosystem in Singapore, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is putting up seed funding for industry players to develop platforms that connect blockchain special interest groups, solution providers and other related services providers.

Temasek setting up new groups to explore AI and blockchain deals

Temasek is creating so-called "experimental pods" to focus on these two areas, which it sees as long-term trends impacting multiple industries and geographies.

Real pay in Singapore expected to rise 2.6% in 2019: ECA International poll

HIGHER inflation is likely to trim average real pay increase in Singapore to 2.6 per cent in 2019, down from 2.9 per cent this year, according to ECA International.

Corporate Earnings

The STI Today

Singapore shares end marginally higher on Thursday

SINGAPORE stocks closed the session slightly higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index rising 2.73 points, or 0.1 per cent to 3,041.38.