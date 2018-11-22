You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Singapore Q3 GDP grew 2.2%, below street estimates; MTI narrows 2018 forecast to 3-3.5%
SINGAPORE’S growth in the third quarter fell short of economist predictions, dragged down by moderating demand for electronics amid uncertain global conditions arising from the US-China trade war.
Singapore non-oil exports grow for 5th quarter in a row in Q3, posts 8% jump
SINGAPORE'S non-oil domestic exports (NODX) continued to grow for the fifth straight quarter in July-September, posting an 8.0 per cent jump over the past year and extending the 9.3 per cent rise in the second quarter.
IMDA puts up seed funding to boost blockchain adoption by enterprises
IN a bid to grow the blockchain ecosystem in Singapore, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is putting up seed funding for industry players to develop platforms that connect blockchain special interest groups, solution providers and other related services providers.
Temasek setting up new groups to explore AI and blockchain deals
Temasek is creating so-called "experimental pods" to focus on these two areas, which it sees as long-term trends impacting multiple industries and geographies.
Real pay in Singapore expected to rise 2.6% in 2019: ECA International poll
HIGHER inflation is likely to trim average real pay increase in Singapore to 2.6 per cent in 2019, down from 2.9 per cent this year, according to ECA International.
Corporate Earnings
- No Signboard to take impairment charge on beer business, to record accounting losses for Q4 and FY18
The STI Today
Singapore shares end marginally higher on Thursday
SINGAPORE stocks closed the session slightly higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index rising 2.73 points, or 0.1 per cent to 3,041.38.