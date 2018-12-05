You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Dec 05, 2018 - 6:30 PM

THE Singtel Group has consolidated its cybersecurity assets and resources under the Trustwave brand, it said on Wednesday, in a move that brings together resources from other arms such as Australia's Optus, and information and communications technology unit NCS.
Singtel puts global cybersecurity businesses under Trustwave umbrella

Singapore unveils plan to help media industry be digital-ready

SMALL and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as well as professionals in the media industry can now access a step-by-step guide to see how they can develop their digital capabilities and get advice on how to thrive in the digital economy.

Weak consumer sentiment causes COEs to end mostly lower

COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp finished at the year's low of $23,568, down from $25,000 two weeks ago. COE for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp closed at $31,001, slightly down from $31,101 previously.

Sysma Holdings bags S$18.6m contract to build two-storey Good Class Bungalow

WHOLLY owned subsidiary Sysma Construction is set to put up a two-storey bungalow - complete with basement, attic and swimming pool - at 28, Jalan Kampong Chantek, off Dunearn Road, in a deal with what was described as "an established private owner".

Commercial space at Coronation Shopping Plaza on sale for S$35m

THE freehold property has a strata floor area of around 603 square metres or 6,491 square feet (sq ft) and is presently tenanted to HSBC Bank and Starbucks.

Singapore shares end lower on Wednesday

SINGAPORE shares closed lower on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index down 11.87 points or 0.4 per cent to 3,155.92.About 1.26 billion shares worth S$873 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.69 per share. 

Divided UK braces for once-in-a-lifetime Brexit vote

Malaysian police to seek extradition of Jho Low, 4 others charged over 1MDB scandal

Fugitive businessman Jho Low's super-yacht will be sold for nine-digit price, says 1MDB lawyer

China is said to be preparing to buy US LNG and soybeans again

More Singapore SMEs expect lower turnover in 2018, cite challenging business climate: DP Info poll

Beijing to offer financial help to companies that keep staff on payrolls

Dec 5, 2018
KKR to take 'significant stake' in V3 with up to S$500m investment

Dec 5, 2018
Singapore-listed coal plays getting harder to fire up

Dec 5, 2018
Acromec joint venture to power new energy plant with chicken waste

