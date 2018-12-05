You are here

Home > Real Estate

Commercial space at Coronation Shopping Plaza on sale for S$35m

Wed, Dec 05, 2018 - 5:23 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

A PRIME ground-floor strata commercial space at Coronation Shopping Plaza has been put up for sale at a guide price of S$35 million.

The freehold property, which has a strata floor area of around 603 square metres or 6,491 square feet (sq ft), occupies a corner with direct street-level access from the main thoroughfare of Bukit Timah Road and Coronation Road, highlighted sole marketing agent Edmund Tie & Company (ET&Co).

The unit is presently tenanted to HSBC Bank and Starbucks.

Aside from visibility at street level, the shopping mall attracts high footfall from visitors from the surrounding affluent residential estates and schools, ET&Co went on to highlight.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

ET&Co's senior director of investment advisory Swee Shou Fern said: "This presents an extremely attractive opportunity for the astute investor to own this exceptional freehold commercial asset which offers strong and stable rental cash flow. Given its strategic location attributes, the subject property is also ideal for end users looking to operate their business out of a premise in this established precinct."

In recent years, shop units on the second and third storey of Coronation Shopping Plaza have been trading in the price range of about S$3,800 to S$4,000 per sq ft.

The tender exercise will close on Jan 18, 2019 at 12 noon.

Real Estate

Canary Wharf lures new bank tenant in win over London’s City

Siemens looks for faster growth in 'smart' buildings, eyes acquisitions

Urban planners look to Vienna to solve housing crises

Prosecutors to subpoena Trump hotel business records

Sysma Holdings bags S$18.6m contract to build two-storey Good Class Bungalow

Singapore is Asia's second most costly city for rich Asians: Julius Baer report

Editor's Choice

BT_20181205_OSIM_3634966.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

KKR to take 'significant stake' in V3 with up to S$500m investment

golden.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore-listed coal plays getting harder to fire up

JK_acromec1.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Acromec joint venture to power new energy plant with chicken waste

Most Read

1 Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale
2 Your name on a Coke bottle spells money for Big Data
3 SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up
4 STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip
5 Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

AK_Singtel_0512.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel puts global cybersecurity businesses under Trustwave umbrella

nm-techdepot-0512.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore unveils plan to help media industry be digital-ready

doc7327ej7lr1h5t98t2wk_doc6uc5956yoir9kiy8dzz.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Transport

Weak consumer sentiment causes COEs to end mostly lower

good class bungalow.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sysma Holdings bags S$18.6m contract to build two-storey Good Class Bungalow

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening