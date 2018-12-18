BUSINESS confidence among local companies moderated significantly for the first quarter (Q1) of next year, weakening for the second straight quarter.

Singapore business optimism wanes for Q1 2019

PwC Singapore seeks more tax breaks in Budget 2019 to spur startup scene

PWC Singapore has suggested a new tax exemption scheme for early-stage venture capital (VC) investment with a lower assets under management of about S$10 million to entice more VCs to bring overseas funds to invest in Singapore technology startups.

Banyan Tree pushes into Greater China amid global expansion

These projects are expected to become operational over the next three years, with 17 based in Chinese provinces such as Guizhou, Hebei and Zhejiang.

Law firm Clifford Chance sets up innovation lab in Singapore

LAW firm Clifford Chance has opened its Singapore innovation lab, Create+65, that would look for new legal technology solutions by bringing together venture capitalists, startups, product owners and developers, universities and private institutions.

Kimly to develop own brand of coffees and teas amid probe

THE group plans to launch this brand of beverages between January and March 2019, it said in a regulatory filing.

The STI today

Singapore shares slide 2.2% on Tuesday on Fed tightening fears

SINGAPORE stocks slumped on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index down 2.2 per cent or 68.71 points to 3,045.54.