Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Dec 18, 2018 - 6:30 PM

BUSINESS confidence among local companies moderated significantly for the first quarter (Q1) of next year,  weakening for the second straight quarter.
Singapore business optimism wanes for Q1 2019

PwC Singapore seeks more tax breaks in Budget 2019 to spur startup scene

PWC Singapore has suggested a new tax exemption scheme for early-stage venture capital (VC) investment with a lower assets under management of about S$10 million to entice more VCs to bring overseas funds to invest in Singapore technology startups.

Banyan Tree pushes into Greater China amid global expansion

These projects are expected to become operational over the next three years, with 17 based in Chinese provinces such as Guizhou, Hebei and Zhejiang.

Law firm Clifford Chance sets up innovation lab in Singapore

LAW firm Clifford Chance has opened its Singapore innovation lab, Create+65, that would look for new legal technology solutions by bringing together venture capitalists, startups, product owners and developers, universities and private institutions.

Kimly to develop own brand of coffees and teas amid probe

THE group plans to launch this brand of beverages between January and March 2019, it said in a regulatory filing.

Singapore shares slide 2.2% on Tuesday on Fed tightening fears

SINGAPORE stocks slumped on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index down 2.2 per cent or 68.71 points to 3,045.54.

 

Not quite a breakup: Big Four auditors avoid 'drastic' measures

Japan's Q3 output gap turns negative in blow to BOJ's inflation goal

Japan's super rich are getting richer under Abenomics

China's Xi urges implementation of reform but offers no new measures

Malaysia's November inflation seen easing to 0.5% y-o-y

Japan to buy more stealth jets, radar to counter China, Russia

Dec 18, 2018
Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds

Dec 18, 2018
Singapore November exports' slide sounds caution on trade

Dec 18, 2018
Developers' November sales jump but challenges lie ahead

Dec 18, 2018
Singapore business optimism wanes for Q1 2019

Dec 18, 2018
PwC Singapore seeks more tax breaks in Budget 2019 to spur startup scene

Dec 18, 2018
Banyan Tree pushes into Greater China amid global expansion

Dec 18, 2018
Law firm Clifford Chance sets up innovation lab in Singapore

