Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Dec 19, 2018 - 6:30 PM

nz-tim-191118.jpg
Former Goldman Sachs director Tim Leissner, among the central figures embroiled in the 1MDB scandal, has been barred for life from involvement in capital-market activities in Singapore, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Wednesday.
PHOTO: AFP

Ex-Goldman banker barred for life from dealmaking here over 1MDB saga

FORMER Goldman Sachs director Tim Leissner, among the central figures embroiled in the 1MDB scandal, has been barred for life from securities deal-making in Singapore.

 

COE prices rise for small cars, motorcycles and Open category

CERTIFICATE of entitlement (COE) prices rose for three out of five categories in the latest round of bidding which ended on Wednesday

Institutional investors expect financial crisis within 5 years: poll

CITING interest rates and volatility spikes as key portfolio risks for 2019, 70 per cent of the survey respondents predict that the next global financial crisis will occur within the next five years.

Deutsche Bank in Hong Kong, Singapore sees exodus of almost 50 investment bankers since May

Deutsche Bank AG, the German lender that's struggling to enact a turnaround, has seen a surge in turnover among investment bankers in Asia since May, as cost-cutting and sinking morale has prompted dealmakers to leave, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Huan Hsin receives delisting notice, must provide exit offer; company to appeal

THE stock will continue to trade until the market close of Jan 18, 2019, and be suspended from 9am on Jan 21 until the completion of a mandatory exit offer.

Noble seeks one day more for restructuring

THE effective date for Noble Group's restructuring is now expected to take place on Dec 20, instead of the slated Dec 19, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. 

Singapore shares close 0.4% higher on Wednesday

SINGAPORE stocks finished higher on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 0.4 per cent or 13.11 points to 3,058.65. 

 

Thailand hikes rates as South-east Asia nations diverge on policy

Malaysia to charge ex-Goldman's Ng after extradition delay: source

With eye on China, Germany toughens rules for foreign buyouts

German government plans to relax rules to attract foreign workers

Stock markets are wild, but bond markets can be dangerous

Fed poised to signal pause in US rate hikes

skp-sgx163 (1).jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Wish for more things nice, not naughty, for Singapore market

BT_20181219_LSDBS13_3647285.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Tough year, but DBS pushes on to be go-to bank for Asia fixed income

BT_20181219_PGKIMLY19_3647215.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Kimly to focus on core biz of running coffeeshops

